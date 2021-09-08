Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) ("ApartmentLove" or the "Company"), a leading online home and apartment rental marketing company serving the needs of landlords and renters around the world, is pleased to announce its newest listing syndication partnership with Property Vista Software Inc., an enterprise property management software solution that digitally transforms how property managers manage their properties and build tenant relationships to grow their businesses.

"Integrating with Property Vista significantly expands the reach and capacity of ApartmentLove.com across Canada," says Trevor Davidson - President & CEO of ApartmentLove. Mr. Davidson added, "We are constantly seeking new and additional listing partners that can safely grow and evolve the residential renting experience for those seeking longer-term rental accommodations. Property Vista has established itself as an innovator and thought leader in the Canadian real estate industry and is trusted by property managers from coast to coast. We welcome all Property Vista property management clients to ApartmentLove.com and look forward to promoting their active rental listings to our fast-growing and well-informed user base of action-oriented and tech savvy renters nationwide."

ApartmentLove promotes more than 1,750,000 daily active rental listings in more than 30 countries around the world. This new ApartmentLove / Property Vista syndication partnership could expand the ApartmentLove inventory by nearly 200,000 rental properties across Canada, a market described by the Company as being a "fragmented growth market" and of particular interest as the Company evaluates acquisition prospects in under-serviced markets with favorable demographics and other specific market conditions in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

"Integrating with ApartmentLove makes good sense for Property Vista and all our property management customers," says Richard Robins, Chief Experience Officer of Property Vista. Mr. Robins continued to explain, "Internet listing sites like ApartmentLove.com are crucial to the effective marketing and promotion of available rental properties via the Internet to tech savvy renters in every rental market across the country today. We encourage property management companies and landlords of all sizes to include ApartmentLove.com in their marketing and promotional plans. Effective immediately, our property management customers can now easily and instantly activate their entire listing inventory on ApartmentLove.com via the Property Vista portal to help manage vacancies."

Property Vista is the trusted property management software provider to many of Canada's largest property management companies and is actively expanding across the United States. ApartmentLove, traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol: APLV is among the largest online home and apartment rental marketing websites in the world.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of residential rental marketing services to landlords and property managers nationwide. Home to more than 1,750,000 daily active rental listings, our mission is to develop the largest, most efficient, and most effective online residential rental marketing platform in Canada, the United States, Europe, and around the world. Led by an experienced team of industry experts with a history of maximizing shareholder returns, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing technology company in the PropTech industry. Visit: https://apartmentlove.com/.

About Property Vista

Property Vista is a property management software solution that transforms how property managers manage their properties and build tenant relationships to grow their businesses. Property Vista integrates all the necessary tools for property managers to efficiently manage their properties and improve the tenant experience - from prospective tenant applications to move-out inspections and everything in between, Property Vista's intuitive cloud-based platform helps property managers create a meaningful and modern tenant experience. Visit: https://www.propertyvista.com/.

