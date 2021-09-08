PortAventura World: The PortAventura Foundation and the Ricky Rubio Foundation sign an agreement at Dreams

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The PortAventura Foundation and the Ricky Rubio Foundation have entered into a partnership agreement to help families in vulnerable situations that are also living with a child undergoing cancer treatment. The first phase of this joint social project will begin with a week-long stay in the PortAventura Dreams Village for a family as part of the Ricky Rubio Foundation's Luca Project.

This recreational space, which was opened by the PortAventura Foundation in October 2019, aims to have a positive impact on patient recovery from a psychological point of view, allowing interaction with their environment and other families dealing with similar illnesses.

With capacity for up to 6 families in houses with an area of 135m2, the complex has a play area and gardens in 8,850m2 of surroundings, as well as restaurant service and a multi-purpose room where volunteers of the PortAventura Foundation hold a schedule of activities and workshops for all of the families. The stay also includes access to the three parks of PortAventura World and to the Cruyff Court, a football pitch where they can take part in physical activities.

A project that is now a reality thanks to the Niño Jesús (Madrid) and Sant Joan de Déu and Vall de Hebron (Barcelona) hospitals, whose committees are made up of doctors, social workers and health experts, together with the Red Cross, and are in charge of selecting participating families each year.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610919/Ricky_Rubio_at_PortAventura_Foundation.jpg