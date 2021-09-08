VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - VanEck Stocksplit

Legalnotice

Combined Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of VanEck

Vectors ETFs N.V. adopts all resolutions

Today - Wednesday 8 September 2021 - the combined Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V., an investment company with variable capital (een beleggingsmaatschappij met veranderlijk kapitaal), as well as the meetings of holders of shares in Sub-fund F (named: VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF) and holders of shares in Sub- fund K (named: VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF) (EGM), adopted all resolutions.

Change of the Articles of Association

Upon proposal of the meeting of the holder of the priority share, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V., as well as the meetings of holders of shares in Sub- fund F (named: VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF) and holders of shares in Sub-fund K (named: VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF), approved full amendment of the Articles of Association of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. In connection with the resolved full amendment of the Articles of Association, it is resolved to authorise each director of the company, as well as each (deputy) civil law notary and notarial assistant of Osborne Clarke N.V., (to make adjustments by means of purely textual amendments as necessary and) to sign the draft deed of amendment of the Articles of Association prepared by Osborne Clarke N.V. in Amsterdam and furthermore to do everything that is necessary for that purpose, including any registrations with the Dutch Trade Register.

Stock split

Furthermore, due to the approval of the abovementioned change of the Articles of Association a stock split will be effected on the relevant stock exchanges for the below impacted ETFs. The notarial deed of amendment to the Articles of Association will be completed today Wednesday 8 September 2021 after close of trading on Euronext Amsterdam. Subsequently, the impacted shares will begin trading with the new ratio effective Thursday 9 September 2021. Please find the applicable information in below table.

Impacted ETFs 1. VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight (ISIN: NL0009690221)

2. VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight (ISIN: NL0010408704) Timeline stock split 1. Last day of trading under the old ratio 8 September 2021 2. Ex-date 9 September 2021 3. Record date 10 September 2021 COB Effectuation of the stock split 13 September 2021

Ratio 1. a shareholder will receive 2 (two) shares instead of every share they have at the record date 10 September 2021 for the fund VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight (ISIN: NL0009690221)





2. a shareholder will receive 4 (four) shares instead of every share they have at the record date 10 September 2021 for the fund VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight (ISIN: NL0010408704) Relevant stock exchanges Euronext Amsterdam

Euronext Brussels

London Stock Exchange

Deutshe Borse (xetra)

Borsa Italiana

SIX Swiss Exchange

Contact information

Issuer contact information VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

Barbara Strozzilaan 310

1083 HN Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Phone: +31 (0)20-719 5100 Contact information responsible person Floor Klarenbeek

capitalmarketsEU@vaneck.com

+31 20 719 51 11





The management board VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

Amsterdam, 8 September 2021