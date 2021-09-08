Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.09.2021
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
PR Newswire
08.09.2021 | 15:40
76 Leser
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - VanEck Stocksplit

PR Newswire

London, September 8

Legalnotice

Combined Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of VanEck
Vectors ETFs N.V. adopts all resolutions

Today - Wednesday 8 September 2021 - the combined Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V., an investment company with variable capital (een beleggingsmaatschappij met veranderlijk kapitaal), as well as the meetings of holders of shares in Sub-fund F (named: VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF) and holders of shares in Sub- fund K (named: VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF) (EGM), adopted all resolutions.

Change of the Articles of Association

Upon proposal of the meeting of the holder of the priority share, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V., as well as the meetings of holders of shares in Sub- fund F (named: VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF) and holders of shares in Sub-fund K (named: VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF), approved full amendment of the Articles of Association of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. In connection with the resolved full amendment of the Articles of Association, it is resolved to authorise each director of the company, as well as each (deputy) civil law notary and notarial assistant of Osborne Clarke N.V., (to make adjustments by means of purely textual amendments as necessary and) to sign the draft deed of amendment of the Articles of Association prepared by Osborne Clarke N.V. in Amsterdam and furthermore to do everything that is necessary for that purpose, including any registrations with the Dutch Trade Register.

Stock split

Furthermore, due to the approval of the abovementioned change of the Articles of Association a stock split will be effected on the relevant stock exchanges for the below impacted ETFs. The notarial deed of amendment to the Articles of Association will be completed today Wednesday 8 September 2021 after close of trading on Euronext Amsterdam. Subsequently, the impacted shares will begin trading with the new ratio effective Thursday 9 September 2021. Please find the applicable information in below table.

Impacted ETFs1. VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight (ISIN: NL0009690221)
2. VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight (ISIN: NL0010408704)
Timeline stock split1. Last day of trading under the old ratio8 September 2021
2. Ex-date9 September 2021
3. Record date10 September 2021 COB
Effectuation of the stock split13 September 2021

Ratio1. a shareholder will receive 2 (two) shares instead of every share they have at the record date 10 September 2021 for the fund VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight (ISIN: NL0009690221)


2. a shareholder will receive 4 (four) shares instead of every share they have at the record date 10 September 2021 for the fund VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight (ISIN: NL0010408704)
Relevant stock exchangesEuronext Amsterdam
Euronext Brussels
London Stock Exchange
Deutshe Borse (xetra)
Borsa Italiana
SIX Swiss Exchange

Contact information

Issuer contact informationVanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.
Barbara Strozzilaan 310
1083 HN Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 (0)20-719 5100
Contact information responsible personFloor Klarenbeek
capitalmarketsEU@vaneck.com
+31 20 719 51 11



The management board VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

Amsterdam, 8 September 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
