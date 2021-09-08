- (PLX AI) - Nordax says that the Minimum Acceptance Condition has been fulfilled.
- • Today the Offeror has acquired 2,870,591 shares in the Company.
- • As of the date hereof, and subject to customary verification, the Offeror has received acceptances of the Offer for approximately 42.50% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company, when counted together with the shares acquired and agreed to be acquired by the Offeror, constituting approximately 66.76% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company
- • The Offeror has accordingly passed the 2/3 threshold in the Minimum Acceptance Condition
BANK NORWEGIAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de