Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - TMNS, an NFT trading platform based on Metaverse initiated by TNB, has officially launched. TNB is the abbreviation of Time New Bank. It is a well-known project which began to be laid out in 2017, focusing on the concept of time.

At present, the price of TNB is 0.004 USD. It is considered by the market as a potential project with seriously undervalued value. This NFT and Metaverse are just new opportunities for TNB to make a heavy attack. TMNS is the most valuable and influential application of TNB in NFT Metaverse.

NFT and Metaverse have recently become extremely popular. Many veterans believe that NFT will be the intermediary to link Metaverse and blockchain. TNB-TMNS is the key driver of designing and creating Metaverse and NFT.

Metaverse, in the most popular explanation, is a parallel world of the real world, which many people call a virtual world. NFT is all kinds of tools, props and even characters in this virtual world. Metaverse, in a narrow sense, is like a game world and NFT is the characters, costumes, accessories, weapons and other props in the game.

As for the NFT's participation mode, there are several ways to participate at present:

1. Buy NFT works from others.

2. Get gifts from others.

3. Free collection (as NFT becomes more and more popular, such opportunities become less and less).

4. Create and distribute by users themselves.

TMNS is the platform of NFT for everyone.

TMNS is the initial letter of TNB (Time New Bank), Metaverse and NFT (Non-Homogeneous Token). TMNS is a decentralized NFT trading platform. The platform provides functions such as casting NFT, issuing NFT, auctioning and trading, giving NFT away, etc., so as to achieve sustainable circulation of NFT and maximize economic benefits.

There are some valuable and scarce NFT products in TMNS Metaverse's NFT trading platform. For example, the NFT product, the first rose given to Musk in Metaverse, was created and released by the user "kravis" on TMNS platform. "Kravis" became the first person in Metaverse and NFT to give Musk roses. At the time of writing, the price of this rose was 2808+ USD, which was nearly 30 times higher than the initial price. At present, the price continues to rise. Of course, people can also become the first creator of the first NFT work given to a celebrity in the NFT& Metaverse field through TMNS.





Bought: 100$

Sold: 2808.999999999$

Hold duration: 13days

Profit: 2708.999999999(+28%)

This product has also attracted a lot of users in the NFT field. The Company looks forward to future updates and change brought by its unique concept to Metaverse NFT field. People will wait and see.

To pay attention to the appreciation of NFT works participating in TMNS and understand the platform and logic products, please contact the company:

