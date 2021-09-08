AEW UK REIT plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) Result of AGM 08-Sep-2021 / 14:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AEW UK REIT PLC

(THE "COMPANY")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Total votes Votes validly Resolutions Votes cast For % Against % Votes (excluding Withheld votes withheld) 1: To receive the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021, which include the Directors' Report, Strategic Report and the Auditor's Report 43,926,464 100.00% 0 0.00% 43,926,464 13,773 2: To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 43,627,861 99.39% 265,888 0.61% 43,893,749 46,488 3: To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 43,894,803 99.95% 21,381 0.05% 43,916,184 24,053 4: To authorise the Board to determine the remuneration of the Auditor 43,916,486 99.99% 3,698 0.01% 43,920,184 20,053 5: To re-elect Mark Burton as a Director 43,118,736 99.91% 39,204 0.09% 43,157,940 782,297 6: To re-elect Bimaljit Sandhu as a Director 43,794,111 99.86% 62,815 0.14% 43,856,926 83,311 7: To re-elect Katrina Hart as a Director 43,838,583 99.92% 33,754 0.08% 43,872,337 67,900 8: To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 43,863,727 99.86% 60,024 0.14% 43,923,751 16,486 9: To authorise the Directors, subject to the passing of resolution 8 and in addition to resolution 8, to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 43,847,531 99.84% 71,245 0.16% 43,918,776 21,461 10: To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than 40,765,002 92.89% 3,120,831 7.11% in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights 43,885,833 54,403 11: Subject to the passing of resolution 9 and in addition to resolution 10, to authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to section 570 and section 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption 39,599,873 90.23% 4,285,960 9.77% 43,885,833 54,403 rights 12: To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's own shares 43,881,698 99.95% 23,298 0.05% 43,904,996 35,241 13: That a general meeting of the Company may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice 43,806,593 99.70% 132,670 0.30% 43,939,263 974 14: That the articles of association produced at the meeting be adopted in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Company's existing articles of association 43,887,679 99.99% 2,500 0.01% 43,890,179 50,058

A copy of resolutions 8 to 14 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

8 September 2021

www.aewukreit.com

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: RAG TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 121778 EQS News ID: 1232066 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232066&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2021 09:27 ET (13:27 GMT)