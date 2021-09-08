IQE's H121 results are in line with management guidance given in March that H121 revenue and EBITDA would be similar to H120 levels on a constant currency basis. However, currency headwinds resulted in an 11.5% year-on-year reduction in revenues and a 28.9% drop in adjusted EBITDA. Noting that the recovery in demand for epitaxy for 5G infrastructure applications is not now likely until FY22, we have revised our FY21 estimates, cutting PBT from £2.5m to £0.1m, while leaving our FY22 estimates unchanged.

