DJ Superdry plc: Blocklisting Interim Review

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

Blocklisting Interim Review

8 September 2021

Name of Applicant Superdry plc A. Superdry Performance Share Plan Superdry Share Save Scheme Name of Schemes B. Superdry Share Option Plan Superdry Share Incentive Plan Period of Return 24/03/2021 to 08/09/2021 A. 995,881 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: B. 429,806 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of A. Nil the last return (if any increase has been applied for): B. Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see A. Nil LR3.5.7G): B. 6,793 A. 995,881 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: B. 423,013 Ruth Daniels General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 1242 578376

