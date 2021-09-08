Anzeige
08.09.2021 | 16:01
64 Leser
Superdry plc: Blocklisting Interim Review

DJ Superdry plc: Blocklisting Interim Review

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Blocklisting Interim Review 08-Sep-2021 / 14:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

Blocklisting Interim Review

8 September 2021 

Name of Applicant                                   Superdry plc 
                                            A. Superdry 
                                             Performance Share Plan 
 
                                           Superdry Share Save Scheme 
Name of Schemes 
                                            B. Superdry Share 
                                             Option Plan 
                                           Superdry Share Incentive Plan 
 
Period of Return                                   24/03/2021 to 08/09/2021 
                                           A. 995,881 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 
                                           B. 429,806 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  A. Nil 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                           B. Nil 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    A. Nil 
LR3.5.7G): 
                                           B. 6,793 
                                           A. 995,881 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 
                                           B. 423,013 
Ruth Daniels 
General Counsel and Company Secretary 
 
+44 (0) 1242 578376

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  121581 
EQS News ID:  1231577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2021 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.