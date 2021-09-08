Experienced software leader brings extensive knowledge of growing and transforming software and SaaS businesses

Board International, the #1 Decision-Making Platform provider, today announced the appointment of Marco Limena as Chief Executive Officer. Limena will focus on expanding the rapid growth of the company while leading its next phase of development.

"We are excited to welcome Marco as the new CEO of Board International. Marco is a leader who has contributed to the growth and transformation of many technology firms. Over his career, he has earned a reputation as a strategic executive, and we have tremendous confidence he will be an exceptional leader." stated Fredrik Näslund, Partner and Head of Technology Payments, Nordic Capital Advisors and Board Director at Board International.

"I am honored to join Board International as the company is positioned at the forefront of a critical and fast-growing market opportunity. The rapid pace of change has created an imperative for companies to reconfigure their operations and an opportunity to transform them. Board's unique capability to unify planning and analytics and bust planning and data silos across the organization can really play a pivotal role in transforming decision-making processes in every business," said Limena. "I am excited to join a very talented organization which, with its partner ecosystem, is fully dedicated to helping customers innovate and succeed."

During his international career, Limena has worked in both leading technology corporations and growth-oriented B2B software businesses.

At Microsoft, Mr. Limena was Vice President of Hosting Cloud Providers, responsible for the global B2B commercial operations of the company's cloud software and services through the partner ecosystem. Prior to Microsoft, Marco Limena spent 14 years at HP, during which time he held several corporate roles in Palo Alto, including Vice President of HP's telecoms solutions business.

Marco has extensive experience working with leading Private Equity firms in multiple CEO assignments in B2B software businesses, and as a Board Director in private and public companies.

"Marco is a proven technology leader and will drive the solid execution of Board's strategy to take advantage of the many opportunities ahead, as the relevance of planning and analytics in driving enterprises' performance continues to increase," commented Maurizio Carli, Chairman of the company.

About Board

Board is the #1 Decision-Making Platform. Board's solutions enable people to have a transformative impact on their business, helping them to intuitively explore and leverage their data in a flexible, all-in-one Decision-Making Platform. By unifying business Intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate, and complete view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance across the entire organization. Thanks to Board, more than 3,000 organizations worldwide, including H&M, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, Puma, and Sony have deployed end-to-end decision-making applications at a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional solutions. www.board.com

