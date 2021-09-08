- (PLX AI) - Stillfront Group acquires Jawaker and continues expansion in the MENA region and intends to raise new financing.
- • Stillfront Group acquires Jawaker for USD 205 million on a cash and debt free basis
- • Stillfront says 74 percent is payable in cash, and 26 percent is payable in 8,540,092 newly issued shares in Stillfront
- • Stillfront says Jawaker is expected to generate 2021 revenue of approximately SEK 270-310 million, with approximately SEK 180-210 million in adjusted EBIT
- • To finance a part of the Transaction, Stillfront's Board of Directors has decided to raise additional equity through a directed share issue of SEK 1,000 million
