Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics Announces Clinical Trials Agreement for Next-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Eyam Vaccine and Immunotherapeutics (EYAM), a next-generation vaccine biotechnology company, announced today an agreement with Veristat, a scientific-minded, global clinical research organization (CRO), to plan and coordinate clinical trials of their vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2.

"This agreement builds a partnership with a global clinical research organization that has conducted COVID-19 trials around the world. Working with Veristat to plan and implement our clinical trials is an important step in bringing our next-generation mRNA platform to market and advancing the many novel vaccine technologies that we expect will contribute to the end of the COVID-19 Pandemic," Ryan M. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of EYAM.

"This is another significant step forward in EYAM's mission to bring safe, highly effective next-generation vaccine technologies forward," Thomas said.

Lead Investigator and Chief Scientific Officer of EYAM, Professor Wilf Jefferies said, "EYAM's goal is to end the global COVID-19 pandemic by creating unique sterilizing vaccines that halt infection and transmission of the virus and are protective against new variants. EYAM's unique next-generation vaccines also address several current obstacles in COVID-19 vaccine development including reducing the time to design new vaccines, improving manufacturing speed, and creating vaccines with longer shelf-life."

EYAM's research and development is receiving financial support from the Canadian Federal Government through grants from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), and Canada Summer Jobs. Professor Jefferies' COVID-19 program at the Michael Smith Laboratories (MSL) at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and the Vancouver Prostate Centre (VPC) at the Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) is receiving financial support from the Government of British Columbia, Microsoft Corp. in conjunction with Mathematics of Information Technology and Complex Systems (Federally funded MITACS program) and by donations to the Sullivan Urology Foundation.

About Eyam:

Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is a private Canadian company focused on the research and development of next-generation vaccines that are safe and efficacious at low doses. Eyam (pronounced 'eem') was named to honour of the village in Derbyshire where in 1665 and 1666 the residents chose to stay and brave near certain death rather than travelling and risk transmitting the plague to their neighbouring towns. In the end, 75% of Eyam's residents did indeed die, but their surrounding neighbours were saved due to Eyam's selfless quarantine.

Eyam Contact:

Ryan M. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer

Contact@eyamhealth.com

www.EyamHealth.com

About Veristat:

Veristat, a global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 26 years of experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program. Veristat has supported over 150 vaccine projects to date and prepared over 100 marketing applications for approval with global regulatory authorities in the last ten years. Recently Veristat was enlisted by sponsor around the globe to support over 40 COVID-19 specific projects.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. Veristat applies this knowledge base every day to solve any clinical program's challenges, from the simplest to the most complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives.

Veristat Contact:

Lauren Brennan, Director of Marketing

Media@veristat.com or +1 508-306-6281

www.veristat.com

SOURCE: Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663114/Eyam-Vaccines-and-Immunotherapeutics-Announces-Clinical-Trials-Agreement-for-Next-Generation-COVID-19-Vaccine