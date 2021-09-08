Thought Industries Announces Partnership with SearchUnify for Elevating their Learners' Experience

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced a strategic partnership with SearchUnify, a leading provider of a unified cognitive platform that powers enterprise search and a suite of AI-apps, to elevate learning experience with hyper-personalized search and enhanced findability.

Thought Industries offers a Customer Learning Platform geared towards organizations who need to quickly and easily train and educate extended enterprise learners, such as customers, partners, and professionals. It is a cloud-based solution that provides all the tools necessary to build, launch and scale online learning initiatives.

SearchUnify powers self-service for customers, employees, and partners by making relevant content easily findable for them. Its unified cognitive Platform integrates content spread across disparate sources - such as communities, websites, help portals, learning management systems, CRMs, knowledge bases, project management systems, product roadmap software, collaboration tools, and so on - and makes the most relevant content quickly and easily discoverable, understanding the query, its context, the user profile and history.

Thought Industries and SearchUnify together will power and further strengthen the business of learning. The partnership will empower enterprises to provide on-demand and hyper-personalized training content to their customers and employees working and collaborating remotely.

"We see unified search as a powerful way for our customers to provide self-serve answers to important questions across a range of platforms, all in one place," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "Any time we can improve access to learning information in the customer journey, we're all in. And this partnership with SearchUnify represents an important way to do that."

"Businesses are investing in making their learning content available to their customers, employees, and partners via self-help training programs to help train and upskill them. SearchUnify and Thought Industry together will enable enterprises to deliver a hyper-personalized self-service learning experience," said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). CLM empowers businesses to create compelling learning experiences for customers, partners and professionals. These experiences help businesses grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive Platform by parent company Grazitti Interactive that revolutionizes information findability, fuels an insights engine, and makes for a robust platform for AI-based apps like Intelligent Chatbot , Agent Helper , KCS Enabler , Escalation Predictor and Community Helper . Its AI powers relevant and personalized search results for customers, partners, and employees across industries. Learn more at ww.searchunify.com .

