Advanced Clinical, a global clinical research services organization, is pleased to announce that the company's global expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region continues with the opening of a new office in Tokyo, Japan.

Located in the heart of Tokyo, the new office will place Advanced Clinical in a better position to reach and respond swiftly to the ever-growing needs of their regional clientele as well as other international clients planning projects in Japan.

To lead clinical research efforts, Makoto Nishida has been appointed as the General Manager for Japan. Nishida brings 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has previously worked as a Country Manager, focusing on regional project management, APAC clinical and regulatory strategy, and clinical development. He holds a master's degree in Pharmaceutical Science, Biochemistry and a Japan Pharmacist license.

"I am very proud to join Advanced Clinical as we continue to expand our resources and global programs to more effectively serve our established clients and growing amount of prospects in Japan," said Nishida. "I plan to contribute my knowledge of the Japanese pharmaceutical environment that I've acquired from past work experiences to create additional success throughout Japan."

"In the last several years, Japan has experienced rapid expansion in their pharmaceutical and clinical trial markets," said Ivana Waller, Managing Director Europe/APAC and Senior Vice President, Global Development and Expansion. "With deregulation, more flexible conditions, and stronger investigator and patient commitment to clinical trials, we see this expansion as an excellent opportunity to become a strong player in Japan's dynamic market and enhance our differentiated and mid-market service offerings."

Advanced Clinical will continue its APAC expansion efforts in subsequent months with plans to add additional locations in Australia, South Korea, and Taiwan.

In addition to Japan, Advanced Clinical has a Singapore hub for the APAC region. Advanced Clinical has established European operations in Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Poland, and Ukraine. Advanced Clinical's United States offices are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations also in Orlando, Florida and San Francisco, California.

