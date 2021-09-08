Quadrant Knowledge Solutions: MEGA International recognized as #1 Technology Leader in the 2021 Enterprise Architecture Tools SPARK Matrix Report

MIDDLETON, Mass., BOSTON and PARIS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --MEGA International, a global software company, is named the top technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Architecture (EA) Tools, 2021 report created by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions research report provides a competitive evaluation, analysis, and ranking of the leading enterprise architecture tools in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix. This research provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position. MEGA is recognized as the top vendor in the global enterprise architecture tools market based on the competitive analysis of MEGA's technology strength and customer impact.

"MEGA International, with its comprehensive technology, widens the scope of enterprise architecture Tools that helps organizations to improve their business governance and accelerate transformation, by leveraging technology. The company which provides EA Tools via the HOPEX platform which connects businesses, IT, data, and risks analysis in a single visualization that integrates across the company's ecosystem - has thus been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the enterprise architecture tools market", said Shrikant Mahadik, Senior Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The key aspects of the company's HOPEX platform include business processing, data governance, and risk management - which are endowed with open APIs and state-of-the-art technology, helping the customers in moving faster to achieve the business objective. Thus, with its ability - to reuse data across different silos, to design and manage the creation and storage of data across all layers of architecture, and to offer fully integrated governance, risk, and compliance - MEGA International is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global enterprise architecture tools market".

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' market research includes a detailed analysis of the global market based on short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook. The study provides a comprehensive market forecast analysis of the global market and the overall market adoption rate.

The report found that MEGA's HOPEX platform had key differentiators that ranked it above other solutions because of its, "ease of adoption (modern, web-based UX) by providing an easily deployable web portal with smart insights and which provides stakeholder visibility about the architecture, KPIs, dashboards, and other valuable insights. Another significant feature is the short time to value with added discovery abilities for technologies/applications, data, and processes which help in shortening the time for data population - which is automated and accurate with rapid insights."

"We are very proud to be recognized for the second year in a row as the clear top technology leader in the SPARK Matrix for Enterprise Architecture Tools. We invest a great deal in offering the leading global EA solution and this report confirms we provide clients with the best tool on the market," comments Luca de Risi, Chief Operating Officer of MEGA. "Everything we do is to help our customers reach immediate business value using an outcome-driven enterprise architecture approach."

Download a complimentary copy of the Quadrant Knowledge "SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Architecture Tools, 2021."

