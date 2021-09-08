Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Anthony Sarvucci (the "Acquiror") announced today that he has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103-The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the closing of the previously announced acquisition by CleanGo Innovations Inc. (the "Company") of Clean Go Green Go Inc. ("CGGG") (the "Transaction").

The Transaction was completed pursuant to the terms of a plan of arrangement, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of CGGG and in exchange, holders of CGGG shares received 0.75 common share in the capital of the Company (the "Common Share") for each CGGG share held, and CGGG became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

As a result of the Transaction, the Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership and control over 8,137,500 Common Shares in the Company, being approximately 18.5% of the Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Prior to completion of the Transaction, the Acquiror had no ownership or control over any securities of the Company.

The Acquiror reserves the right, directly or indirectly, to acquire ownership or control over additional securities in accordance with applicable securities legislation or from time to time to dispose of any securities of the Company that he may own.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by the Acquiror will appear on the Company's profile on SEDAR.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Anthony Sarvucci

c/o Suite 500, 707 - 5th Street SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0Y3

anthony@cleangogreengo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95890