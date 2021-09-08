Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. ("DTCC") that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

JUMP common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "JMPHF" on the OTCQB. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares between brokerages in the United States.

"With DTC eligibility, our shares will be more accessible to a broader range of investors in the U.S. This should allow JUMP to increase its global shareholder base and increase the liquidity of our common shares to the benefit of all investors." Mitch Geisler, CEO.

About Leveljump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

