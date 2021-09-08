Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company"), a company delivering containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions, announced that it closed its previously announced US$192,100,000 Registered Direct Offering priced At-the-Market.

The combined purchase price for one common share and one-half warrant to purchase one common share is $8.50. Under the terms of the agreement, Sphere 3D sold a total of 22,600,000 common shares and warrants to purchase 11,300,000 common shares. The warrants have an exercise price of $9.50 per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance. Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

The proceeds of the raise will be used, in part, towards the purchase of 60,000 crypto mining machines ('miners"). The 60,000 miners, in combination with Gryphon1 Digital Mining's 7200 miners will have a combined capacity of approximately 6.4 Exahash.

"Sphere 3D is committed to becoming a world leader in carbon neutral crypto mining. This capital raise provides significant capital towards executing on that plan," says Peter Tassiopoulos, Sphere 3D's CEO. "We continue to seek opportunities to increase shareholder value while upholding our ESG values. We are working closely with the management team at Gryphon to complete our previously announced agreement to merge and, on an interim basis through our managed services agreement, for the design, acceptance and deployment of our fleet of miners that will begin arriving this year."

"This is an inflection point for Sphere 3D as we transform our company into one of the leaders in the crypto mining industries with carbon neutrality. We are leveraging the core competencies of our existing businesses to give us an immediate impact in this industry," said Patricia Trompeter, a member of Sphere's Board of Directors. "The transformation of the company is nothing short of incredible and is a dynamic and amazing journey we have embarked on."

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-259092 & 333-259277), which was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 2, 2021. The offering of the common shares, the warrants and the common shares underlying the warrants were made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

1As previously announced, the company has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Gryphon Digital Mining ("Gryphon") which is anticipated to close in the 4th Quarter of 2022

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, Unified ConneXions and SnapServer®, dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals. For more information on Sphere 3D, please visit www.sphere3d.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed merger and other contemplated transactions (including statements relating to satisfaction of the conditions to and consummation of the proposed merger, the expected ownership of the combined company and the ability of the combined company to raise additional capital to complete its purchase of the Hertford assigned equipment contracts and the Gryphon business and opportunities relating to or resulting from the merger), and statements regarding the nature, potential approval and commercial success of Gryphon and its product line and the miners provided by Hertford, risks related to Gryphon's ability to correctly estimate and manage its operating expenses and its expenses associated with the proposed merger pending closing; the ability of Gryphon to report accurate audited financials, the ability to install and integrate the miners provided by Hertford, the effects of having shares of capital stock traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market, Gryphon's management team's ability to execute the post-merger operations, Gryphon's and the post-merger combined company's financial resources and cash expenditures.

