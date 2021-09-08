Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) is pleased to announce the shortlisted companies for the 2021 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs).





The Excellence in Governance Awards is a tribute to the dedication and contribution that governance professionals, their boards, and their organizations make toward raising the bar on good governance practices in Canada.

The EGA Judges have elected to shortlist the following organizations in the following categories:

Board or Director Effectiveness

Canada Revenue Agency

Meridian Credit Union

Royal Bank of Canada

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

FinDev Canada

HSBC Bank Canada

WealthSimple

Executive Compensation

BMO Financial Group

Element Fleet Management

Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Governance Office Matters

ATB Financial

Calgary West Central Primary Care Network

Hydro One

Risk Management

Arthritis Society

HSBC Bank Canada

Ontario Power Generation

PSP Investments

Strategy

Arthritis Society

Ontario Power Generation

Royal Bank of Canada

Sustainability

BMO Financial Group

Emera Inc.

Enbridge Inc.

Manulife Financial Corporation

TELUS Corporation

GPC would like to thank the many organizations that submitted nominations to the 2021 Excellence in Governance Awards. GPC recognizes the hard work that goes into the EGA nomination process, and we commend those putting their organizations forward to be acknowledged for their dedication to good governance.

GPC would also like to thank the following shortlisted judges, who volunteered their time and effort to review all of the submissions:

Leanne Hull, Associate General Counsel and Director of Employment, Pension and Compensation Law, Legal & Regulatory Compliance, BMO Financial Group Wendy King, Senior Vice President, Risk, ESG, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Capstone Mining Corp. Denis Lavoie, Senior Director, Commercial and Legal Affairs, High Frequency Train, VIA Rail Canada Inc. Jamie Patterson, Associate Corporate Counsel, SaskTel Stephen Rotstein, Director, Ontario Securities Commission, Global and Domestic Affairs Branch Coro Strandberg, President, Strandberg Consulting Inc. Alena Thouin, Director, CU/Prudential, Financial Regulatory Authority of Ontario Terri Uhrich, Senior Counsel, Affinity Credit Union

Our highly respected panel of final judges is composed of seasoned governance experts across Canada, all of whom include:

Geoffrey D. Creighton, Chief Executive Officer, In-House Counsel Worldwide Gigi Dawe, Director, Corporate Oversight & Governance, Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada Matt Fullbrook, Governance Advisor, Fullbrook Board Effectiveness Inc. Sylvia Groves, President, Governance Studio Neil Puddicombe, Associate General Counsel, Bank Board Governance & Assistant Corporate Secretary, BMO Financial Group Paul Schneider, Head of Corporate Governance, Total Fund Management, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Elizabeth Watson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Watson Inc.

They will select the award winners who will be announced and celebrated on November 4th, 2021 at the eighth annual GPC Excellence in Governance Awards. Sign up to GPC's official mailing list to receive the latest updates and details on the awards ceremony: www.gpcanada.org/ContactUs.

About GPC

As the principal advocate for those who work in corporate governance, GPC aspires to:

Influence and promote leading governance practices

Be a catalyst for establishing the highest standards in corporate governance in Canada

Promote the recognition and success of Canadian governance professionals

