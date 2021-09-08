KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Extends Media Offering to Teens and Parents Markets

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its strategy extension to work with brands to reach the important family segments of teens and parents on their mobile devices.

Kidoz is recognized globally for safely reaching children under the age of 13 on their mobile devices via the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network. After years of development and growth of the Kidoz mobile platform, the Company has now expanded its offering to include both the teens (13-19) and parents' markets. Using the enormous reach of the Kidoz SDK, the Kidoz media team can contextually target the children, teen and parent segments in their favourite gaming and app environments.

The mobile advertising market is forecast to exceed $400 billion in 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 32.5% according to Fortune Business Insights. Mobile devices are the primary tool used for all digital activities in everyday life across the entire world. The predominance of mobile is well established and Kidoz is well positioned to benefit from the wide adoption of its technology across thousands of popular apps. As the number of active campaigns live on Kidoz has increased substantially over the past 18 months, Kidoz has recruited hundreds of new apps and developers that focus on a wide range of audience segments. As a result of Kidoz's rapid growth, the Company is now able to expand beyond its core advertising audience of children, and begin to contextually target teens and parents for its brand partners.

"Mobile AdTech systems are some of the most integrated and most valuable systems in the world," stated Jason Williams, Kidoz Co-CEO. "The scale of users we can reach with the Kidoz network is powerful and it opens many new opportunities for the Company. Extending our media offering beyond children is the first step we are taking as our sales and agency partners are interested in accessing these related segments of our traffic. Kidoz is experiencing a period of rapid growth and we are extending our business model in ways that will fill our huge available inventory with safe and high performing media."

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

