Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - WHAT: The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples holding a Virtual Zoom Press Event to announce new international legal action against the current Canadian federal government.

WHY: CAP is announcing a formal legal complaint against the current Canadian government's discrimination against Canada's off-reserve, Status and Non-Status Indigenous peoples based on their indigeneity. Details of the legal filing will be released and make the case that the current Canadian government is practicing discrimination.

WHO: Leadership of the Congress Of Aboriginal Peoples

National Chief, Elmer St. Pierre

National Vice-Chief, Kim Beaudin

CAP Director Chief Lorraine Augustine

WHEN & WHERE: Virtual ZOOM Press Event

Virtual Press Conference via Zoom Thursday, September 9, 2021 2 pm EDT

Media are required to pre-register for the event

Register for the virtual press conference here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F6BZdNXtQFuvz5heVZgDLg

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples is the national voice representing the interests of Métis, status and non-status Indians, and Southern Inuit Indigenous People living off-reserve. Today, over 70% of Indigenous people live off-reserve.

