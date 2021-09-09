Highlights

At Red Chris, drilling continues to expand the higher grade mineralisation intersected at East Ridge, with this new discovery adjacent to the East Zone continuing to return high grade intercepts, supporting the potential for resource growth. RC705 returned 254m @ 1.0g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 718m, including 80m @ 1.6g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 852m. This hole is located 100m above RC678 (previously reported) and demonstrates continuity over 300m vertically. As noted in Newcrest's June 2021 Quarterly Exploration Report, East Ridge is located outside of Newcrest's Red Chris initial Mineral Resource estimate. Mineralisation remains open to the east and at depth, with ongoing drilling to define the extent.

At Havieron, growth drilling continues to outline high grade mineralisation outside of the initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. HAD133W1 located in the South East Crescent, has returned 133m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.05% Cu from 1,446m, including 55.9m @ 9.7g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1,449.5m, ~250m below the initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. Higher grade zones in the Northern Breccia to the north west of the initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate were confirmed, with HAD140 returning 29.1m @ 9.7g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 813.2m and HAD141 returning 87m @ 1.8g/t Au & 0.05% Cu from 1,328m including 17.8m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1,378.5m.



Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "We are excited by our continued exploration success at Red Chris and Havieron, with our extensive growth drilling programs delivering a number of new high grade intercepts in the period. At Red Chris, results from our new East Ridge discovery demonstrate the continuity of mineralisation along strike and at Havieron we intersected several new high grade intercepts outside of the initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate, including HAD133W1 which returned 133m @ 7.0g/t Au. These results continue to support the potential for resource growth outside of the existing resource shells."

Red Chris - Significant results since the June 2021 Quarterly Exploration Report(1):

RC705 254m @ 1.0g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 718m including 182m @ 1.3g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 764m including 80m @ 1.6g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 852m

RC709 166m @ 0.4g/t Au & 0.49% Cu from 788m including 54m @ 0.89g/t Au & 0.96% Cu from 894m including 30m @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 902m

RC718 298m @ 0.33g/t Au & 0.45% Cu from 820m including 52m @ 0.67g/t Au & 0.75% Cu from 1,062m



Havieron - Significant growth drilling results since the June 2021 Quarterly Exploration Report(2):

HAD133W1 133m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.05% Cu from 1,446m including 55.9m @ 9.7g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1,449.5m

HAD057W7 23m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.70% Cu from 613m including 15m @ 8.6g/t Au & 0.96% Cu from 613m 70m @ 2.2g/t Au & 0.03% Cu from 906m including 12.8m @ 5.3 g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 962.7m

HAD140 29.1m @ 9.7g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 813.2m

HAD141 87m @ 1.8g/t Au & 0.05% Cu from 1,328m including 17.8m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1,378.5m



Red Chris, British Columbia, Canada(2)

Red Chris is a joint venture operated by Newcrest and in which Newcrest has a 70% interest.

The Brownfields Exploration program is focused on the discovery of additional zones of higher grade mineralisation within the Red Chris porphyry corridor, including targets outside of Newcrest's initial Mineral Resource estimate. During the period, there were up to eight diamond drill rigs in operation. A further 14,490m of drilling has been completed from 18 drill holes, with all drill holes intersecting mineralisation (except eleven which were dedicated geotechnical holes). This contributed to a total of 181,176m of drilling from 155 drill holes since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture in August 2019.

At East Ridge, located adjacent to the East Zone, drilling is ongoing with 14 holes completed and six in progress. The follow up drilling is being completed on a nominal 100m x 100m grid to determine the footprint of the mineralisation and demonstrate the continuity of the higher grade mineralisation.

Results for the reporting period include:

RC705 (drilled 100m above of RC678 previously reported) returned 254m @ 1.0g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 718m, including 80m @ 1.6g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 852m.

RC708 (drilled 100m above of RC700 previously reported) returned 232m @ 0.16g/t Au & 0.26% Cu from 754m.

RC709 (drilled 100m west of RC678) returned 166m @ 0.4g/t Au & 0.49% Cu from 788m, including 30m @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 902m.

RC713 (drilled 100m above RC705) returned 190m @ 0.26g/t Au & 0.41% Cu from 574m, including 28m @ 0.57g/t Au & 0.74% Cu from 712m, and

RC718 (drilled 100m east of RC700 previously reported) returned 298m @ 0.33g/t Au & 0.45% Cu from 820m, including 52m @ 0.67g/t Au & 0.75% Cu from 1,062m.

Drilling to date has demonstrated continuity of the East Ridge zone (>1g/t AuEq) over dimensions of 400m high, 400m long and 125m wide, with the higher grade (>2g/t AuEq) over 300m high, 300m long and 100m wide.

East Ridge is located 300m east of East Zone and is outside of Newcrest's initial Mineral Resource estimate, supporting the potential for resource growth over time. Mineralisation is open to the east and at depth and extends the eastern side of the porphyry corridor as shown in Figures 1 and 2. Follow-up drilling is in progress to further define the extent and continuity of this high grade mineralisation.

A step out hole, RC701 drilled 700m east of East Ridge has extended the porphyry corridor beyond the limit of the East Ridge drilling. This hole returned 206m @ 0.2g/t Au & 0.49% Cu from 1,816m. The intercept is one of the deepest on the property. Drilling is planned for the zone between East Ridge and RC701 to search for additional high grade zones.

Approximately 50,000m of growth-related drilling is planned this calendar year from eight drill rigs.

Refer to Appendix 1 for additional information, and the Drillhole data table for all results reported during the period.





Figure 1. Schematic plan view map of the Red Chris porphyry corridor spanning East Ridge, East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone showing drill hole locations (Newcrest & Imperial) and significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases). 0.5g/t Au, 1g/t Au, 1 g/t AuEq and 2g/t AuEq shell projections generated from a Leapfrog model. Gold equivalent (AuEq) grade calculated using a copper conversion factor of 1.67 ([gold grade (g/t)] + [copper grade (%) x 1.67]), using US$1,400/oz Au, US$3.40/lb Cu and 100% recovery. It is the Company's opinion that all elements included in this metal equivalents calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_003full.jpg





Figure 2. Long section view of the Red Chris porphyry corridor showing drill hole locations and gold distribution.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_004full.jpg





Figure 3. Oblique schematic section view of the Red Chris porphyry corridor showing gold distribution. 0.5 g/t Au, 1 g/t Au ,1g/t AuEq and 2g/t AuEq shell projections generated from the LeapfrogTM model. Gold equivalent (AuEq) grade calculated using a copper conversion factor ([gold grade (g/t)] + [copper grade (%) x 1.67]) using US$1,400/oz Au, US$3.40/lb Cu, and 100% recovery. It is the Company's opinion that all elements included in this metal equivalents calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_005full.jpg

Havieron Project, Western Australia(3)

The Havieron Project is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement with Greatland Gold. As announced on 30 November 2020, Newcrest has now met the Stage 3 expenditure requirement (US$45 million) and is entitled to earn an additional 20% joint venture interest, resulting in an overall joint venture interest of 60% (Greatland Gold 40%). Newcrest can earn up to a 70% joint venture interest through total expenditure of US$65 million and the completion of a series of exploration and development milestones (including the delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study) in a four-stage farm-in over a six year period that commenced in May 2019. Newcrest may acquire an additional 5% interest at the end of the farm-in period at fair market value. The Joint Venture Agreement includes tolling principles reflecting the intention of the parties that, subject to a successful exploration program, Feasibility Study and a positive decision to mine, the resulting joint venture mineralised material will be processed at Telfer.

The Havieron Project is centred on a deep magnetic anomaly located 45km east of Telfer in the Paterson Province. The deposit is overlain by more than 420m of post mineral Permian cover. A further 10,375m of drilling has been completed from 18 drill holes, all awaiting assays. Results from 12 holes completed in the June 2021 quarter have been received, with eight holes returning significant assay intercepts in excess of 50 gram metres Au (Au ppm x length m). A total of 194,456m of drilling from 230 drill holes has been completed since Newcrest commenced exploration activity (excluding holes in progress, abandoned holes, or drill holes which have not been sampled).

Drilling in the reporting period was focused on potential resource growth at the South East Crescent, Northern Breccia and Eastern Breccia, and infill drilling the South East Crescent Zone to support the potential conversion of the Inferred Resource to Indicated. Drilling completed included:

South East Crescent Zone Growth - assay results reported for two drill holes, one new drill hole completed, awaiting assays.

South East Crescent Zone Infill - 10 new drill holes completed, awaiting assays.

Northern Breccia - assay results reported for eight drill holes, four new drill holes completed, awaiting assays.

Eastern Breccia - assay results reported for two drill holes, three new drill holes completed, awaiting assays.

At the South East Crescent, drilling targeting higher grade mineralisation at depth was conducted during the reporting period. Drilling is being conducted on 75m x 75m spacing and has been extended to 250m below the initial Inferred Mineral Resource extents. Results from two drill holes have been received, with significant results returned from HAD133W1.

Results include:

HAD133W1 133m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.05% Cu from 1,446m including 55.9m @ 9.7g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1,449.5m including 20m @ 11g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1,519m



HAD133W1 has extended the high-grade mineralisation ~250m below the base of the Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. This intercept is ~150m below previously reported hole HAD133^^ (85m @ 11g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 1,345m including 13m @ 32g/t Au & 0.46% Cu from 1,363m and including 14.5m @ 32g/t Au & 0.33% Cu from 1,396.5m). Assay results from one further hole HAD086W2 is pending. Drilling to assess the extent of the mineralisation below the South East Crescent Inferred Resource is ongoing.

HAD057W7 drilled to test lower target positions in the Northern Breccia also traversed the South East Crescent Zone within the initial Inferred Mineral Resource footprint. Results from this hole demonstrates good alignment with modelled grade and thickness within the South East Crescent zone, and supports the geological model including continuity of high grade.

Results include:

HAD057W7 23m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.70% Cu from 613m including 15m @ 8.6g/t Au & 0.96% Cu from 613m 70m @ 2.2g/t Au & 0.03% Cu from 906m Including 12.8m @ 5.3g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 962.7m



A further 10 infill holes within the South East Crescent zone were completed, all awaiting assays. This drilling is designed to infill the South East Crescent Inferred Resource volume to 50m x 50m spacing to support the potential upgrade of a significant portion of the Inferred Resource to Indicated.

At the Northern Breccia, results from eight drill holes were returned and a further four new drillholes were completed (currently awaiting assays). The focus of the drilling in this zone is to expand the mineralisation and support potential resource growth. The latest drilling (75m x 75m) has extended the mineralised breccia footprint around the Inferred Mineral Resource extents with reported drill holes supporting extensions to breccia mineralisation. Drilling has confirmed and increased the continuity of mineralisation as a north-west mineralised corridor which has been identified up to 300m in length, and 100m wide, between 4300 - 4100mRL and remains open at depth. Higher grade mineralisation has been identified internal to the mineralised breccia corridor. The results include:

Results include:

HAD089W3 106.8m @ 0.96g/t Au & 0.12% Cu from 911.2m including 15m @ 2.8g/t Au & 0.21% Cu from 978m

HAD099W2 126.7m @ 0.66g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 643.3m including 12.1m @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.12% Cu from 647.1m

HAD138W1 157.4m @ 0.93g/t Au & 0.21% Cu from 937.6m including 16.1m @ 5.9g/t Au & 0.12% Cu from 1,043m

HAD140 29.1m @ 9.7g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 813.2m

HAD141 87m @ 1.8g/t Au & 0.05% Cu from 1,328m including 17.8m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1,378.5m



At the Eastern Breccia two holes have returned assays (HAD084W1 and HAD141) with results from three drill holes pending. Drilling has targeted along strike from prior reported drill holes HAD083 and HAD084, over a strike length of approximately 600m. HAD141 has returned a mineralised intercept ~200m to the north west of HAD084. Drill testing and interpretation of the geological and mineralisation controls of the Eastern Breccia Zone is ongoing.

Results include:

HAD141 23m @ 1.7g/t Au & 0.01% Cu from 1,875m



Eight drill rigs are currently operational, including testing extensions of the South East Crescent Zone below 4,200mRL, extension and definition of the Northern Breccia and associated internal higher-grade zones to support potential expansion of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource. Additionally, infill drilling is being completed within the Inferred Mineral Resource limits to support ongoing mining studies.

Refer to Appendix 2 for additional information and Drillhole data table for all results reported during the period.





Figure 4. 3D Plan view schematic showing the spatial association of the South East Crescent, Northern Breccia and Eastern Breccia targets.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_006full.jpg





Figure 5. 3D section view schematic across section line A on Figure 3, highlighting selected South East Crescent growth intercepts below the current Inferred Resource.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_007full.jpg





Figure 6. Plan view schematic of a horizontal slice at 4300mRL through the Crescent Sulphide Zone and Breccia-hosted Zones, showing the extents of the 0.5 and 1.0 g/t Au LeapfrogTM grade shells with highlighted newly reported intercepts for this period. Also shown is the Eastern Breccia mineralisation outline projected to the 4300mRL section-drilling is ongoing to confirm the extent of these zones. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the quarter, refer to inset diagram for relationship to all Havieron drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_008full.jpg

Wilki Project, Western Australia

The Wilki Project covers a strategic landholding of ~2,200km2 surrounding the Telfer operation and is adjacent to the Havieron Project. Newcrest entered into this exploration farm-in and joint venture agreement with Antipa Minerals Limited on 11 March 2020.

During the period, scout reverse circulation drill testing was completed at Tyama, WEM04, Protos9, Pajero and Triangle North targets. Assay results are pending.

This completes the initial Stage 1 drill program with a total of 5,137m of drilling completed. Additional work programs are being planned for the remaining field season.

Juri Joint Venture, Western Australia

On 30 November 2020, Newcrest announced its entry into the Juri Joint Venture. Juri is a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Greatland Gold with respect to its Black Hills and Paterson Range East projects, located within the Paterson Province approximately 50km from the Telfer operation. The joint venture covers an area of approximately 248km2.

Under the terms of the agreement, Newcrest has been granted an initial 25% joint venture interest with the potential to earn up to a 75% joint venture interest through total expenditure of A$20 million over a two stage earn-in, across a five year period. Greatland Gold will manage the Juri Joint Venture until the end of calendar year 2021, after which Newcrest has the right to be appointed as Manager.

Newcrest is currently assessing the assay results for the initial scout drill holes at Goliath, Outamind and Los Diablos targets in Paterson Range East. Initial drilling has also been completed at the Parlay and Saddle targets within the Black Hills Project. A total of 3,856m of drilling has now been completed this field season on the Juri JV.

Tennant East, Northern Territory

Work programs continue at the Tennant East project (located 300km east of Tennant Creek) with gravity surveys over the initial two target areas now completed. Follow up IP (induced polarisation) surveys will commence in September 2021 followed by scout drill testing in October 2021.

Nevada, USA

Drill activities have commenced at the Jarbidge project in north-eastern Nevada.

GJ Project, British Columbia, Canada

At the GJ Project, which is part of the Red Chris joint venture that is Newcrest operated and 70% owned, Newcrest is planning to test the depth potential of the Donnelly Zone which is part of a 10km porphyry corridor (Groat Stock). An initial program of two holes for 2,500m originally planned to commence in the September 2021 quarter has been rescheduled to the June 2022 quarter.

Appendix 1



Red Chris (70% Newcrest): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling. HQ and NQ diameter diamond core was drilled on a 3, 4.5m or 6m run. Core was cut using an automatic core-cutter and half core sampled at 2m intervals. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Core drilling was advanced with HQ3, HQ, NQ3 and NQ diameter coring configuration.



Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3, 4.5m or 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.



Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled - 14,490m in 18 holes- all holes intersected mineralisation except for 12 dedicated geotechnical holes, including orientation of key geological features.



Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.



Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre.



All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Red Chris Mine.



Digital data logging was captured, validated and stored in an acQuire database.



All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.



Core was cut and sampled at the Red Chris Mine core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and grouped in wood crates for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 5 to 10kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by road to the laboratory.



Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd Laboratory, Vancouver (Bureau Veritas). Samples were dried at 650C, and crushed to

95% passing 4.75 mm, and the split to obtain up to 1kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM2) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106µm.



Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.



Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Bureau Veritas. All samples were assayed for 59 elements using a

4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method MA250). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with ICP-ES finish (method FA350). Carbon and Sulphur were determined by Leco (method TC000) and mercury using aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-ES/MS determination (method AQ200).



Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).



Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in the acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.



Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.



Due to the limited extent of the drilling program to date, extended quality control programs are yet to be undertaken, whereby pulped samples will be submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs.



Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.



The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled sample tags are assigned to each interval.



All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.



Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database.



Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.



No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles.



There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a RTK GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.025m.



Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner (Reflex TN14 GYROCOMPASS). Downhole survey was collected at 9 to 30m intervals of the drill hole using single shot survey (Reflex EZ-SHOT). At the end of hole, all holes have been surveyed using a continuous gyro survey to surface (Reflex EZ-GYRO).



Topographic control is established from PhotoSat topographic data and derived digital elevation model. The topography is generally low relief to flat, with an average elevation of 1500 m, with several deep creek gullies.



All collar coordinates are provided in the North American Datum (NAD83 Zone 9). Data spacing and distribution The drill hole spacing ranges from 100 - 200m in lateral extent within an area of 1.5km2 at the East Ridge, 1.5km2 at the East Zone, 1.5km2 at the Main Zone and 1.5km2 at the Gully Zone.



No sample compositing is applied to samples. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling of reported drill holes RC701, RC705, RC708, RC709, RC713 and RC718 are oriented perpendicular to the intrusive complex. The intrusive complex has an east-northeast orientation, with drilling established on a north-northwest orientation.



Drill holes exploring the extents of the East Ridge, East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone mineral system intersected moderately dipping volcanic and sedimentary units cut by sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Steeply dipping mineralised zones with an east-northeast orientation have been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.



Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Red Chris Mine core yard every shift. Geological and geotechnical logging, high resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Red Chris core processing facility.



Samples were freighted in sealed bags with security tags by road to the laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives.



Sample numbers are generated from pre-labelled sample tags. All samples are collected in pre-numbered plastic bags. Sample tags are inserted into prenumbered plastic bags together with the sample.



Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advice issued to Newcrest.



Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to the laboratory analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the laboratory analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken.



Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Red Chris comprises 77 mineral tenures including five mining leases and is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Newcrest Mining Limited (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited is the operator of Red Chris.



Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government, the Tahltan Band and Iskut First Nation) signed an updated Impact, Benefit and Co-Management Agreement (IBCA) covering Red Chris on 15 August 2019.



All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Conwest Exploration Limited, Great Plains Development Co. of Canada, Silver Standard Mines Ltd, Texasgulf Canada Ltd. (formerly Ecstall Mining Limited), American Bullion Minerals Ltd and bcMetals Corporation conducted exploration in the areas between 1956 and 2006.



Imperial Metals Corporation acquired the project in 2007 and completed deeper drilling at the East and Main Zones between 2007 and 2012. Geology The Red Chris Project is located in the Stikine terrane of north-western British Columbia, 80 km south of the town of Dease Lake.



Late Triassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Stuhini Group host a series of Late Triassic to Early Jurassic 204-198 Ma) diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes.



Gold and copper mineralisation at Red Chris consists of vein, disseminated and breccia sulphide typical of porphyry-style mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite sulphide mineral assemblages as vein and breccia infill, and disseminations. The main mineralisation event is associated with biotite and potassium feldspar-magnetite wall rock alteration. Drill hole information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.1g/t Au greater than or equal to 20m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.5g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (C) length-weighted averages exceeding 1g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; (D) length-weighted averages exceeding 5g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (E) length-weighted averages exceeding 10g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution. No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the fourteenth release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Previous release dates are

30 January 2020, 11 March 2020, 30 April 2020, 11 June 2020, 23 July 2020, 10 September 2020, 29 October 2020, 10 December 2020, 28 January 2021, 11 March 2021, 29 April 2021, 10 June 2021, and 22 July 2021.



Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Imperial Metals Corporation have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil. Further work Further drilling is planned to define the extents of the East Ridge, East Zone and Main Zone.

Drillhole data(1)

Red Chris Project, British Columbia, Canada

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.1ppm (0.1g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >0.5ppm (0.5g/t Au), Au >1ppm (1g/t Au), Au > 5ppm (5g/t Au), Au >10ppm (10g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes.

Hole ID Hole

Type Easting

(m) Northing

(m) RL

(m) Total

Depth

(m) Azimuth



(GRID)

Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Cu

(pct) Cut

off RC701 DD 453530 6397490 1469 2137.4 145 -45 1140 1162 22 0.17 0.02 0.1















1190 1242 52 0.29 0.04 0.1













incl. 1194 1206 12 0.53 0.06 0.5















1704 1754 50 0.23 0.53 0.1















1816 2022 206 0.20 0.49 0.1 RC705 DD 453310 6396503 1425 1264.3 147 -59 316 350 34 0.14 0.01 0.1















364 434 70 0.12 0.02 0.1















718 972 254 1.0 1.1 0.1













incl. 764 946 182 1.3 1.3 0.5













incl. 782 840 58 1.5 1.6 1













incl. 852 932 80 1.6 1.4 1 RC706 DD 454518 6397466 1343 1523 148 -45 Assays Pending RC708 DD 453483 6396405 1417 1208 145 -62 364 384 20 0.10 0.13 0.1















612 640 28 0.12 0.23 0.1















652 734 82 0.21 0.36 0.1















754 986 232 0.16 0.26 0.1 RC709 DD 453184 6396558 1430 1383.2 149 -58 704 774 70 0.13 0.27 0.1















788 954 166 0.40 0.49 0.1













incl. 894 948 54 0.89 0.96 0.5













incl. 902 932 30 1.1 1.1 1















972 1064 92 0.16 0.26 0.1















1358 1382 24 0.24 0.1 0.1 RC713 DD 453381 6396452 1425 1103.6 153 -56 408 438 30 0.20 0.23 0.1















574 764 190 0.26 0.41 0.1













incl. 712 740 28 0.57 0.74 0.5 RC718 DD 453485 6396610 1403 1432 145 -58 820 1118 298 0.33 0.45 0.1













incl. 1012 1024 12 0.97 0.44 0.5













incl. 1062 1114 52 0.67 0.75 0.5















1166 1210 44 0.28 0.46 0.1 RC719 DD 453207 6396504 1431 1716.8 148 -56 Assays Pending RC726 DD 454725 6397172 1244 600 291 -9 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC727# DD 453316 6396752 1448 1565.7 147 -58 Assays Pending RC728 DD 452434 6396600 1460 1284.2 150 -49 Development Hole RC728W DD 452434 6396600 1460 1181 150 -49 Development Hole RC729 DD 452504 6396348 1495 1300.8 150 -54 Development Hole RC730 DD 452646 6396369 1488 990.2 148 -57 Development Hole RC731 DD 454216 6398337 1483 60 310 -50 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC732 DD 453931 6397964 1472 90 360 -45 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC733 DD 453919 6397851 1476 120 310 -50 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC734 DD 453890 6397715 1476 150 310 -45 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC735# DD 453568 6396656 1392 1501.8 147 -58 Assays Pending RC736 DD 454519 6397469 1341 602.2 134 -63 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC737# DD 454297 6397638 1426 1395.1 169 -50 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC738 DD 451579 6395919 1540 302.5 360 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC739# DD 453383 6396811 1451 1258.7 146 -57 Assays Pending RC740# DD 453407 6397178 1465 900 146 -45 Assays Pending RC741 DD 451671 6395160 1540 302.6 360 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC742# DD 453422 6396359 1426 637 151 -56 Assays Pending RC743 DD 452332 6395641 1437 452.7 242 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC744# DD 452126 6396252 1520 353.3 162 -66 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC745# DD 453624 6396544 1403 170.3 145 -60 Assays Pending

#drilling in progress. **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported intercept





Figure 7. Schematic plan view map of the East Ridge showing drill hole locations (Newcrest & Imperial) and significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases). 0.5 g/t Au, 1 g/t Au,1 g/t AuEq and 2 g/t AuEq shell projections generated from a Leapfrog model and sliced at 800mRL. Gold equivalent (AuEq) grade calculated using a copper conversion factor of 1.67 ([gold grade (g/t)] + [copper grade (%) x 1.67]), using US$1,400/oz Au, US$3.40/lb Cu and 100% recovery. It is the Company's opinion that all elements included in this metal equivalents calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 7, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_009full.jpg





Figure 8. Schematic cross section of RC709 and RC719 (Section Line 33N) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.5 g/t Au, 1 g/t Au and 2 g/t Au shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 8, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_010full.jpg





Figure 9. Schematic cross section of RC705, RC713 and RC742 (Section Line 34N) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.5 g/t Au, 1 g/t Au and 2 g/t Au shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 9, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_011full.jpg





Figure 10. Schematic cross section of RC708 and RC727 (Section Line 35N) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.5 g/t AuEq, 1 g/t AuEq and 2 g/t AuEq shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150) hole may appear on multiple sections. It is the Company's opinion that all elements included in this metal equivalents calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 10, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_012full.jpg





Figure 11. Schematic cross section of RC718 and RC739 (Section Line 36N) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.5 g/t AuEq, 1 g/t AuEq and 2 g/t AuEq shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150) hole may appear on multiple sections. It is the Company's opinion that all elements included in this metal equivalents calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 11, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_013full.jpg





Figure 12. Schematic cross section of RC701 (Section Line 40/41N) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.5 g/t Au, 1 g/t Au and 2 g/t Au shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 100m) and section orientation (150) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 12, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_014full.jpg

Appendix 2

Havieron Project (Greatland Gold Plc - Joint Venture Agreement): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling in Proterozoic basement lithologies. PQ-HQ and NQ diameter core was drilled on a 6m run. Core was cut using an automated core-cutter and half core sampled at 1m intervals with breaks for major geological changes. Sampling intervals range from 0.2 - 1.0m. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Permian Paterson Formation cover sequence was drilled using mud rotary drilling. Depths of cover typically observed to approximately 420m vertically below surface. Steel casing was emplaced to secure the pre-collar.



Core drilling was advanced from the base of the cover sequence with PQ3, HQ3 and NQ2 diameter coring configuration.



Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3m and 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.



Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery.



Cover sequence drilling by the mud-rotary drilling did not yield recoverable samples. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled - 10,375m for 18 drill holes, all intersecting mineralisation), including orientation of key geological features.



Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.



Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre. The bulk density of selected drill core intervals was determined at site on whole core samples.



All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Havieron site.



Digital data logging was captured on diamond drill core intervals only, and all data validated and stored in an acQuire database.



All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core.



The logging is of sufficient quality to support Mineral Resource estimates. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.



Core was cut and sampled at the Havieron core processing facility. Half core samples of between 0.2 and 2.0 m were collected in pre-numbered calico bags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 0.5 to 8kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by air and road to the laboratory.



Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO17025 accredited Intertek Laboratory, Perth (Intertek). Samples were dried at 105oC, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75mm, and the split to obtain up to 3kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM5) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106µm. Routine grind size analysis is conducted.



Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.



Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Intertek. All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method 4A/MS907), which is considered to provide a total assay for copper. Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with AAS finish (method FA50N/AA), which is considered to provide a total assay for gold.



Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).



Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.



Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in the acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.



Extended quality control programs including pulp samples submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs have been completed.



Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.



The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled calico bags are assigned to each interval.



All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.



Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database.



Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of diamond drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.



No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed.



There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a differential GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.5m for all drill holes reported.



Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner. Downhole survey was collected at 6-12m intervals in the cover sequence, and every 6 to 30m in diamond drill core segments of the drill hole using single shot (Axis Mining Champ Gyro). The single shot surveys have been validated using continuous survey to surface (Axis Mining Champ) along with a selection of drill holes re-surveyed by an external survey contactor using a DeviGyro tool - confirming sufficient accuracy for downhole spatial recording.



A LIDAR survey was completed over the project area in Nov 2019 which was used to prepare a DEM / topographic model for the project with a spatial accuracy of +/- 0.1m vertical and +/- 0.3m horizontal. The topography is generally low relief to flat, elevation within the dune corridors in ranges between 250-265m Australian Height Datum (AHD) steepening to the southeast. All collar coordinates are provided in the Geocentric Datum of Australian (GDA20 Zone 51). All relative depth information is reported in AHD +5000m. Data spacing and distribution Within the South-East Crescent and Breccia zone drill hole spacing ranges from 50 to 100m, to 50 by 50m within the initial resource extents. Outside the initial resource boundary drill hole spacing ranges from 50 to 200m in lateral extent within the breccia zone over an area of ~2km2. The data spacing is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity.



Significant assay intercepts remain open. Further drilling is required to determine the extent of currently defined mineralisation. No sample compositing is applied to samples.



Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drill holes exploring the extents of the Havieron mineral system intersect moderately dipping carbonate and siliclastic sedimentary facies, mineralised breccia and sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Geological modelling has been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes.



Variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation is observed with a footprint with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation and over 1000m in vertical extent below cover.



The subvertical southeast high grade arcuate crescent sulphide zone has an average thickness of 20m and has been defined over a strike length of up to 550m, and extended to over 700m in vertical extent below cover.



Drilling direction is oriented to intersect the steeply dipping high-grade sulphide mineralisation zones at an intersection angle of greater than 40 degrees. The drilled length of reported intersections is typically greater than true width of mineralisation. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.



Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Havieron core yard every shift. On completion of geological and geotechnical logging, core processing was completed by Newcrest personnel at the Havieron facility.



High resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Havieron core processing facilities.



Samples were freighted in sealed bags by air and road to the Laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives. Sample numbers are generated directly from the database. All samples are collected in pre-numbered calico bags.



Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advise issued to Newcrest.



Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Internal reviews of core handling, sample preparation and assays laboratories were conducted on a regular basis by both project personnel and owner representatives.



In the Competent Person's opinion, the sample preparation, security and analytical procedures are consistent with current industry standards and are entirely appropriate and acceptable for the styles of mineralisation identified and will be appropriate for use in the reporting of exploration results and Mineral Resource estimates. There are no identified drilling, sampling or recovery factors that materially impact the adequacy and reliability of the results of the drilling programme in place at the Havieron Project.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status The Havieron Project is entirely contained within mining tenement M45/1287, which is jointly owned by Greatland Pty Ltd and Newcrest Operations Limited. Newcrest has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (effective 30 November 2020) and Farm-In Agreement (effective 12 March 2019) with Greatland Pty Ltd and Greatland Gold plc. Newcrest is the manager of the Havieron Project. Newcrest has now met the Stage 3 expenditure requirement (US$45 million) and is entitled to earn an additional 20% joint venture interest, resulting in an overall joint venture interest of 60%. Newcrest has the right to earn up to a 70% interest and acquire a further 5% at fair market value.



Newcrest and the Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation are parties to an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which relates to the use of native title land for Newcrest's current operations at Telfer and its activities within a 60-km radius around Telfer and includes its exploration activities at Havieron. The parties have agreed that the ILUA will apply to any future development activities by the Joint Venture Participants (Newcrest and Greatland Gold) at Havieron.



The mining tenement M45/1287 wholly replaces the 12 sub-blocks of exploration tenement E45/4701 (former exploration tenement on which the Havieron Project is based) and was granted on 10 September 2020. All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing for prior exploration tenement E45/4701. Exploration done by other parties Newcrest completed six core holes in the vicinity of the Havieron Project from 1991 to 2003. Greatland Gold completed drill targeting and drilling of nine Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes with core tails for a total of approximately 6,800m in 2018. Results of drilling programs conducted by Greatland Gold have previously been reported on the Greatland Gold website.



Drilling has defined an intrusion-related mineral system with evidence of breccia and massive sulphide-hosted higher-grade gold-copper mineralisation. Geology The Havieron Project is located within the north-western exposure of the Palaeo-Proterozoic to Neoproterozoic Paterson Orogen (formerly Paterson Province), 45 km east of Telfer. The Yeneena Supergroup hosts the Havieron prospect and consists of a 9km thick sequence of marine sedimentary rocks and is entirely overlain by approximately 420m of Phanerozoic sediments of the Paterson Formation and Quaternary aeolian sediments.



Gold and copper mineralisation at Havieron consist of breccia, vein and massive sulphide replacement gold and copper mineralisation typical of intrusion-related and skarn styles of mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by metasedimentary rocks (meta-sandstones, meta-siltstones and meta-carbonate) and intrusive rocks of an undetermined age. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite and pyrite sulphide mineral assemblages as breccia and vein infill, and massive sulphide lenses. The main mineralisation event is associated with amphibole-carbonate-biotite-sericite-chlorite wall rock alteration. Drilling has partially defined the extents of mineralisation which are observed over 650m by 350m within an arcuate shaped mineralised zone, and to depths of up to 1400m below surface. Drill hole Information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 1.0g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with a maximum of 5m consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.2g/t Au for greater than or equal to 20m, with a maximum of 10m consecutive internal dilution, and (C) intervals of >30g/t which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length). No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final geological interpretations have been completed. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the eighteenth release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Previous release dates are

25 July 2019, 10 September 2019, 24 October 2019, 2 December 2019, 30 January 2020, 11 March 2020, 30 April 2020, 11 June 2020, 23 July 2020, 10 September 2020, 29 October 2020, 10 December 2020, 28 January 2021, 11 March 2021, 29 April 2021 , 10 June 2021 and 22 July 2021.



Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Greatland Gold have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil Further work Growth drilling is planned to extend the December 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate and define the limits of the Havieron mineralised system.

Drillhole data(1)

Havieron Project, Paterson Province, Western Australia

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.20ppm (0.2g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Average grades are based on length-weighting of samples grades. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >1.0ppm (1g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 5m, and intervals of >30g/t which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length) are tabled. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures, the downhole lengths are rounded to 0.1m which may cause some apparent discrepancies in interval widths. Samples are from core drilling which is PQ, HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core PQ, HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes. Collars denoted with a * show partial results, with further significant assays to be reported in subsequent exploration updates.

Hole ID Hole

Type Easting

(m) Northing

(m) RL

(m) Total

Depth

(m) Azi Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Cu

(pct) Cut

off HAD046W2 MR-DD 464273 7598202 257 1223 225 -62 Assays pending HAD053W3 MR-DD 463845 7598075 256 1141.1 132 -61 Assays pending HAD053W4 MR-DD 463846 7598077 256 557.4 132 -61 Assays pending HAD057W7 MR-DD 464459 7598026 257 1064.8 225 -55 613 636 23 5.7 0.70 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 613 628 15 8.6 0.96 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 626 627 1 45 0.77 30 g/t Au















660 689.3 29.3 1.0 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















906 976 70 2.2 0.03 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 930.5 953.6 23.1 2.0 0.04 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 962.7 975.5 12.8 5.3 0.02 1.0 g/t Au















989.4 1063 73.6 0.57 0.08 0.2 g/t Au















993.4 1003.7 10.3 1.1 0.43 1.0 g/t Au HAD057W8 MR-DD 464458 7598024 257 1153.6 225 -55 No Significant Assays HAD061W1 MR-DD 464367 7598038 257 1010.1 206 -61 Assays pending HAD064W1 MR-DD 463591 7597377 263 799 54 -54 Assays pending HAD068W3 MR-DD 464547 7597081 261 1144.2 323 -55 Assays pending HAD069W3 MR-DD 464439 7598214 257 1500.9 222 -62 Assays pending HAD069W4 MR-DD 464439 7598214 257 1586 222 -62 Assays pending HAD081W3 MR-DD 463407 7597521 263 1760.1 43 -57 Assays pending HAD084W1 MR-DD 463270 7597841 256 1983.8 83 -65 1044 1074 30 1.1 0.13 0.2 g/t Au















1555 1589.8 34.8 0.34 0.12 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1572 1583.4 11.4 0.80 0.26 1.0 g/t Au















1627 1740.5 113.5 0.40 0.07 0.2 g/t Au















1751.3 1788 36.7 0.52 0.10 0.2 g/t Au















1854.9 1892.8 37.9 0.71 0.04 0.2 g/t Au HAD084W2 MR-DD 463270 7597841 256 1914.2 83 -65 Assays pending HAD086W2 MR-DD 464623 7598148 258 1629.6 225 -65 Assays pending HAD089W3 MR-DD 464299 7597746 258 1379.3 290 -61 532.5 564 31.5 0.22 0.03 0.2 g/t Au















574.3 611 36.7 0.17 0.01 0.2 g/t Au















780.8 803 22.2 0.54 0.18 0.2 g/t Au















818 856 38 0.21 0.12 0.2 g/t Au















872 899 27 0.48 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















911.2 1018 106.8 0.96 0.12 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 978 993 15 2.8 0.21 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 999 1012 13 1.0 0.34 1.0 g/t Au















1289 1320 31 0.68 0.03 0.2 g/t Au HAD090W1 MR-DD 463596 7597998 255 2041.2 105 -64 Assays pending HAD099W2 MR-DD 464090 7597787 257 1059.9 294 -65 643.3 770 126.7 0.66 0.07 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 647.1 659.2 12.1 1.3 0.12 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 726.9 727.1 0.4 109 0.27 30 g/t Au















819.8 867 47.2 0.51 0.12 0.2 g/t Au HAD117W2 MR-DD 464210 7597976 256 547.5 211 -61 Assays pending HAD117W3 MR-DD 464210 7597976 256 574.6 212 -61 Assays pending HAD117W4 MR-DD 464210 7597976 256 868.6 212 -61 Assays pending HAD117W5 MR-DD 464210 7597976 256 912.1 212 -61 Assays pending HAD117W6 MR-DD 464210 7597976 256 901 212 -61 Assays pending HAD133W1 MR-DD 464071 7598315 257 1673.6 171 -65 1362 1389 27 0.25 0.00 0.2 g/t Au















1446 1579 133 7.0 0.05 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1449.5 1505.4 55.9 9.7 0.04 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 1451 1453 2 52 0.06 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1460 1461 1 37 0.08 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1480 1482 2 72 0.08 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1489 1490 1 58 0.03 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1519 1539 20 11 0.04 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 1519 1520 1 38 0.02 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1532 1536 4 36 0.11 30 g/t Au HAD133W2 MR-DD 464071 7598315 257 1545.2 171 -65 1269 1290 21 0.21 0.00 0.2 g/t Au















1413.2 1466.8 53.6 0.38 0.41 0.2 g/t Au HAD138 MR-DD 463450 7597872 253 1506.8 76 -56 683^^ 767.5 84.5 2.0 0.05 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 685.3^^ 698 12.7 6.0 0.01 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 710.2^^ 721 10.8 6.8 0.07 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 710.2^^ 711 0.8 73 0.28 30.0 g/t Au















847.9 903 55.1 0.82 0.05 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 864.8 865.6 0.8 44 0.42 30 g/t Au















1285.6 1308.9 23.3 0.22 0.02 0.2 g/t Au HAD138W1 MR-DD 463450 7597872 253 1609.7 76 -56 796 816.2 20.2 0.23 0.07 0.2 g/t Au















937.6 1095 157.4 0.93 0.21 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1043 1059.1 16.1 5.9 0.12 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 1058 1058.7 0.7 101 0.60 30 g/t Au















1548.4 1575.6 27.2 0.80 0.05 0.2 g/t Au HAD139 MR-DD 463985 7597787 257 743.4 327 -58 516.2 563.9 47.7 0.23 0.03 0.2 g/t Au HAD140 MR-DD 463488 7598056 255 1207 100 -59 813.2 842.3 29.1 9.7 0.29 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 823.9 826.1 2.2 69 0.04 30 g/t Au













Incl. 825 826.1 1.1 152 3.6 30 g/t Au













Incl. 835.6 837.8 2.2 46 0.63 30 g/t Au















898.3 919 30.7 0.23 0.18 0.2 g/t Au















965.6 991.4 25.8 0.27 0.29 0.2 g/t Au HAD141 MR-DD 463362 7597504 264 2036.2 29 -65 1328 1415 87 1.8 0.05 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1378.5 1396.3 17.8 5.7 0.14 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 1389 1390 1 50 0.43 30 g/t Au















1561 1609 48 1.4 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















1688 1735.3 47.3 0.20 0.04 0.2 g/t Au















1795 1836 41 0.21 0.03 0.2 g/t Au















1875 1898 23 1.7 0.01 0.2 g/t Au HAD141W1 MR-DD 463362 7597504 264 1985.9 27 -65 Assays pending HAD147 MR-DD 464489 7598137 258 1341.7 227 -69 Assays pending HAD147W1 MR-DD 464489 7598137 258 900.7 227 -69 Assays pending HAD147W2 MR-DD 464489 7598137 258 1405.2 227 -69 Assays pending

#drilling in progress. **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept. ^^previously reported intercept.





Figure 13. Schematic plan view map showing drill hole locations and significant intercepts reported in this release superimposed on the interpreted geology. Previously reported holes are not shown for the sake of clarity. Note some holes and results appear on multiple sections due to the sections orientation and sections overlap.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 13, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_015full.jpg





Figure 14. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S1, +/-100m section width, as shown in Figure 13). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 14, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_016full.jpg





Figure 15. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S2, +/-100m section width, as shown in Figure 13). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 15, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_017full.jpg





Figure 16. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S3, +/-100m section width, as shown in Figure 13). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 16, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/95947_12d01f0404d7bade_018full.jpg

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this document that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, and related scientific and technical information, is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr F. MacCorquodale. Mr MacCorquodale is the General Manager - Greenfields Exploration and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2020 Remuneration Report. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr MacCorquodale approves the disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this document and consents to the inclusion of material of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95947