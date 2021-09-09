



KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Malaysia ("Spritzer" or the "Company"), which produces Malaysia's best-selling natural mineral water, is again bringing aid by sending bottle water to victims of the flash floods in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia who are in need of safe and clean drinking water sources following the recent heavy downpour.The Company has sent more than 30,000 bottles of Spritzer Natural Mineral Water to flood victims in Gurun and Yan in Kedah and Alor Pongsu in Perak whose homes were affected by the floodwaters, with a number of residents in all these areas having been evacuated to relief centres.Spritzer has been donating aid to flood victims and rescue crews, especially those in flash floods affected areas, where victims may not have access to drinking water which is important for hydration and ensuring hygiene at all times.Spritzer draws its silicon-rich mineral water sources from an environmentally safe and substantiable facility in Taiping, Perak surrounded by a tropical rainforest that is more than 200-million-year-old. Silicon-rich mineral water has also been found to be beneficial to health, which helps reduce or eliminate aluminium toxins found in bodies.For more information, please contact:Muhammad Hakimh.juraimi@swanconsultancy.bizSource: Spritzer BerhadCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.