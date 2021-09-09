SHENZHEN PUDU TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD: A New Innovation In Robot Industry - KettyBot Launched by Pudu Robotics

MOSCOW, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology company Pudu Robotics today has released the global availability of the new generation robot - KettyBot, the latest delivery & reception robot with an Ad display to impress customers in the launch event in Moscow, Russia. It was a great milestone to explore European and global markets deeply with the launch event held in Russia.

As a pioneer and industry leader in the robotics category, Pudu Robotics was proud to deliver innovative technology with KettyBot. As a low-cost and high-efficiency solution, KettyBot is equipped with a top-tier advertising display and artificial intelligence systems for the reception of customers, delivering a state-of-the-art experience in high-traffic restaurants to drive work easier.

Compact Design for High Agility

The compact size and forward-leaning C-shaped body allow KettyBot to go through a 55cm minimum passibility, making it an ideal choice in complex and crowded environments. KettyBot features two forms enabled by the removable trays and rear cover, giving more flexibility to perform every task. The built-in PUDU SLAM multi-sensor solution with dual positioning & navigation, laser and visual, allows KettyBot to detect obstacles with more accuracy.

Advertising Expert on Wheels

KettyBot includes an 18.5" large Ad screen that perfectly adapts to the customer's angle of view. The ad display can display promotional materials in the customized zone, providing a more eye-catching approach for marketing.

A New Way to Attract Customers

With AI voice interaction, KettyBot intelligently greets and interacts with passing through customers by waking up its screen. Such a cute and smart KettyBot would obviously draw more attention than the traditional approach.

Additional Features to Look Forward to:

All-day-long Service with Auto-charging

KettyBot automatically provides a voice alert and UI notification when the battery is low and returns to the docking station simultaneously. Ultra-long battery life, with a capacity of 25.6Ah on a single charge it can last up to 8 hours.

Multi-table Delivery

Multiple tables can be served in one run with accurate positioning and optimal path planning. Achieve more with less.

Built-in System for More Convenience

Powered by PUDU Scheduler system, the KettyBot can directly communicate with any robot in the same network. The PUDU Scheduler system also supports the easy scheduling of 100 robots working parallelly.

Cruise Mode

KettyBot can cruise in specific areas to provide customers with free snacks and drinks, accompanied by broadcasts about services and promotions.

For more KettyBot visual photos click Here .

About Pudu Robotics

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, http://www.pudurobotics.ru/ Pudu Robotics is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots. The company has set up R&D centers in Shenzhen and Chengdu, and hundreds of after-sales service centers across the globe.

As a world-leading provider of commercial service robots, http://www.pudurobotics.ru/ Pudu Robotics has sold tens of thousands of robots to more than 60 countries and regions, covering more than 600 cities around the world.

In May 2021,http://www.pudurobotics.ru/ Pudu Robotics completed series C financing of $78 million, a joint investment by Tencent, Meituan and Sequoia Capital China.

_________________________________________________________________________

Formore information, please visit the official social media below:

Facebook / YouTube / Linkedin / Instagram / Twitter

CONTACT

Press Contact: global_marketing@pudutech.com

Global Website: www.pudurobotics.com

Russia Website: www.pudurobotics.ru

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611750/FotoJet.jpg