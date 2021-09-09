Tectonic Gold Plc - Drilling Update and Research Report

9 September 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

DRilling UPDATE and RESEARCH REPORT

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to announce that drilling at the Specimen Hill project has recommenced. Following preparations to mobilise the drilling team in August 2021, the Company delayed the rig to host on site due diligence and a joint testing program with a major international metals company. Portable XRF (PXRF) analysis was conducted over several target areas to test copper mineralisation and high-grade samples were sent for laboratory verification to confirm in-field testing grades.

With initial third-party testing completed, the drill rig has now been brought to site. All access tracks and drill pads have been prepared. Further due diligence will continue while the Southern Copper discovery undergoes maiden drill testing. The rig will then be taken to Goldsmith's Reef to test extensions below the pre World War 1 underground workings. The campaign will conclude at Main Lodes with further testing of the porphyry mineralisation intersecting by Tectonic's previous drilling.

Highlights:

Joint testing under due diligence by international metals major:

Analysed gold nuggets of up to 3oz recovered from previous reconnaissance.

Southern Copper - the team mapped an additional 500m of mineralisation at surface northeast of initial discovery. +14% Copper grades returned by PXRF testing.

Taree Fields - old workings along strike from Southern Copper Native copper visible in outcrop samples PXRF in field testing showed grades to over 45% copper. Laboratory assays confirmed PXRF readings up to 46% copper.

Further update to come.

RESEARCH REPORT

Tectonic Gold Plc is pleased to share with investors an update from Align Research.

http://www.alignresearch.co.uk/cpt-company/tectonic-gold/

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"It is always useful to have a team from one of the majors spend time on site and stress test our thinking. We are also grateful to have access to some of their equipment, especially the PXRF which gave us some great results. We are now fully mobilised and looking forward to the initial field reports from Southern Copper which we will share as soon as possible."

