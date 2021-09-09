Maxwatt Solar has built a PV system that is purportedly India's largest residential on-grid residential solar installation, with 540 Wp modules. It uses 68 of JA Solar 540 Wp half-cell mono PERC modules and a 27 kW Fronius inverter.From pv magazine India Indian EPC installer Maxwatt Solar has deployed a 36.72 kWp rooftop solar system with 540 Wp modules for a homeowner in Kerala. It claims the project is India's largest on-grid residential solar system. It is located at Anchukallumoodu, in the Kollam district of Kerala. The installation uses 68 of JA Solar 540 Wp half-cell mono PERC modules, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...