IWG Plc: Signature, IWG's flagship flexible workspace brand, opens in stunning Neo-Renaissance building at Helsinki's Erottaja Square

HELSINKI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IWG, the world's leading provider of flexible workspace, has announced the opening of a new centre in an elegant former cinema situated on Erottaja Square. The centre will operate under the Signature brand, which provides workspaces in the most sought-after locations in the world.

The Neo-Renaissance building, protected by Helsinki City Museum, boasts seven storeys and is of significant cultural and historical value. Located in the heart of the city, it has a rich history, having played host to a bank and a theatre as well as Helsinki's first ever "moving picture house" in the 1920s.

The space has been sympathetically renovated to create a flexible workspace that includes a main stage in the old theatre area, which will be available for corporate and social events. Period features have been preserved and modern conveniences added to maintain the unique spirit and atmosphere of the property, at the same time as ensuring it has all the features users will expect. Coffee stations, networking areas, telephone booths and printing facilities come as standard on all floors.

Close attention has been paid to the interior design of Signature Erottaja, with different colour schemes used on each floor of the building to create a variety of moods. Ergonomic desk set-ups are complemented by solid wood furniture in the space's five meeting rooms and private offices, while a carefully considered arrangement of plants brings brightness throughout the property.

Users will be just minutes away from the scenic district's excellent restaurants, cocktail bars and shops. Signature Erottaja is easily reached by tram, while the area also offers plentiful parking facilities.

The opening of Signature Erottaja comes as IWG sees record demand for its hybrid workspace solutions. Two million new customers have been welcomed to its network of global locations so far in 2021. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, and as a new world of work takes shape, more businesses will continue to adopt the hybrid model, further increasing the need for high-quality flexible workspaces.

"The Signature Erottaja team look forward to welcoming users to a space that's been designed to inspire creativity and meet the growing demand for hybrid work in the city's most spectacular location," said Patrik Olveback, Country Manager for Finland at IWG. "We're delighted to have brought this stunning and significant building, which has been an important Helsinki landmark for many years, a new, modern lease of life. As part of the Signature brand, we will of course offer impeccable service and attention to detail to all of our customers."

About IWG PLC

IWG is leading the workspace revolution. Our companies help millions of people and their businesses to work more productively. We do so by providing a choice of professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces, communities and services.

Digitalization and new technologies are transforming the world of work. People want the personal productivity benefits of living and working how and where they want. Businesses want the financial and strategic benefits. Our customers are start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large multinationals. With unique business goals, people and aspirations. They want workspaces and communities to match their needs. They want choice.

Through our companies we provide that choice, and serve the whole world of work: Regus, Spaces, No18, Basepoint, Open Office and Signature. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size. From some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

Join us at www.iwgplc.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610937/IWG_Signature_Helsinki_Erottaja_Square.jpg

For media enquiries:

Simon Condon

Group Head of Communications, IWG

simon.condon@iwgplc.com

+44 (0)800 060 8703