Coinsilium Group Limited: Board Appointment

London, UK, 9 September 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Blockchain, and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce that Wayne Leslie Almeida has joined the Company as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Wayne has over 16 years of experience working in the Financial Services sector in Gibraltar. Having worked in the Trust and Corporate Services sector previously Wayne joined the Fiduciary Group in 2014 and was made a director of the Group in 2017. Since then he has formed and led Fiduciary Group's blockchain and cryptocurrency department, providing Trust, Company Secretarial and Directorship services to client companies in this space. Wayne also provides advice and guidance to boards of directors, advising on a wide spectrum of matters with particular focus on corporate governance and regulation. Wayne is also a member of the board of IOV Labs Limited, the parent company to RSK, which is the first smart contract platform secured by the Bitcoin network and RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) and Gobalsky Labs Limited (Vega Protocol) a protocol for creating and trading derivatives on a fully decentralised network.

Further information on Wayne Leslie Almeida (born 6 March 1982):

Directorships as at Current Directorships (It is noted that Wayne will be resigning all of his current Previous 16.09.2021 directorships listed below on 16.09.2021)* Directorships IOV Labs Limited Fiduciary Directors (BVI) Limited Brickblock Limited Gobalsky Labs Fiduciary Directors Limited Gallo Limited Limited Minondo Limited Maks Investments Limited Zoca Limited Oasis Secretaries Limited Graymont Properties Limited Quinhipp Inc Cedarwood Limited Fiduciary Management Limited Fiduciary Trust Limited DAOstack Limited Bloom Limited Stawson Dairy Products Limited Fiduciary Marine Services Limited Fiduciary Nominees Limited Fiduciary Foundation Council Limited Kings Wharf Management Limited

* The current directorships, which will be resigned on 16 September 2021, are in the capacity as director of a licensed Corporate Service Provider in Gibraltar (Fiduciary Group) that provides directorship services to client companies. Wayne Almeida will be resigning all of those directorships on his last working day at Fiduciary Group being 16th September 2021.

Wayne was a director of Isle of Man-registered companies Arrowlake Holdings Limited and Puma Properties Limited that were placed into voluntary liquidation. There was a zero deficiency to both of these company creditors.

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Wayne Almeida that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Wayne Almeida holds no ordinary shares of the Company and no options in the Company.

Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Wayne Almeida to the Board of Coinsilium as a non-executive Director. Wayne is a well known financial services professional in Gibraltar with considerable experience in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. We are looking forward to Wayne's contribution to the Board at this exciting time for the Company, as we pursue our strategy in the NFT and the Open Finance sectors, notably through our Gibraltar-based subsidiaries and partners."

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services, and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the APEX segment of the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

