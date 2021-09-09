DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING



09.09.2021 / 08:30

S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company" and together with its other subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") and Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL") provide the following update on the postponed s155 SIHPL Contractual Creditors meeting.

In accordance with the Order of the Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa dated 5 September 2021 under case number 15157/2021, and at the request and on behalf of the Chair of the Meetings, the Company advises that the Meeting of the Contractual Claimants under the s155 Proposal will not resume at 11:00 on Thursday 9 September 2021 but will reconvene at a later time to be communicated.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

9 September 2021

