Donnerstag, 09.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
PR Newswire
09.09.2021 | 08:46
TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics August 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 9,689 million at the end of August. Compared to August 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 32 % in local currencies.

Month

Aug-21

Aug-20

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

445

315

41 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

518

250

107 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

277

121

129 %

Cumulative for the year

Jan-Aug 21

Jan-Aug 20

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

2 963

2 536

17 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

3 745

2 125

76 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

1 415

546

159 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for August 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-august-2021,c3412208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3412208/1466035.pdf

Press release PDF

© 2021 PR Newswire
