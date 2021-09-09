Victoria Mahe, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - XT.COM is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company's 3rd Anniversary Celebration. The first BTC-KLine in XT.COM was released on 25th September 2018 and with over 4 millions registered users today, XT.COM has achieved astonishing results in only 3 years.

XT.com 3rd Anniversary



Currently, XT.COM ranks TOP 40 on CoinMarketCap and has introduced more than 300 digital assets, including mainstream coins, popular DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, all of which can be visited on XT.COM.

The Path of Social Infused Trading

Being the World's first social infused exchange, XT.COM has been expanding globally, standing out from competition in the crypto industry. After these years of unremitting efforts, social trading has become integrated in every detail of XT.COM.

XT.COM trading platform



XT.COM develops social trading partnerships with BTOK, the world's largest Chinese blockchain social platform, and Tapatalk , the world's largest converged forum. BTOK currently has over 10 millions registered users and 1 million active users, 90% of whom are Chinese speakers. Tapatalk has over 20 million registered users and nearly 1 million active users, with 50% of its users from North America and 30% from Europe.

The integration of XT.COM with BTOK and Tapatalk apps enhances users' social real-time trading experience. And it also facilitates access to the blockchain world with the creation of a unified blockchain social network with users, communities, assets and apps.

XT.COM integrated with BTOK and Tapatalk



Although the Company has made remarkable achievements made so far, XT.COM believes that there is still a long way to go. Indeed, the Company will keep working hard and strive for more professional, efficient, transparent and safer financial digital assets services for global users.

The 3rd Anniversary Celebration - Metaverse Adventure

On this 3rd anniversary occasion, XT.COM will be launching a special "Metaverse Adventure" event on 15th September 2021 to reward its XT users for their support and trust!

Every participant will have the chance to win the hottest Metaverse treasures, from Axie's Elf Clan, SANDBOX's LAND, to NBA Top Shot Moments.

"Metaverse Adventure" will be supported by Bitci, Hesh.Fi, BABYDOGO, Hydraledger, SeedSwap, Kranz, The Fire Token, Blocksport.one, Umi Digital, TIDOS, Brasil National Football Team, Spain National Football Team, Zeloop, Kommunitas and many other projects. Double points can be obtained by trading above currencies in this points qualifying competition. The participants with the highest points in the ranking competition will be prized with Axie's three elf clans.

Four major events:

Exclusive gifts for new users. Complete Daily tasks, Win Bonus Points. 10+ Airdrops on Telegram Community. Sign up on Tapatalk to share airdrops.

Participants can also get the chance of winning a surprise gift supported by Blocsport.one - the Porsche 911!

Porsche 911



Over the past three years, XT.COM Exchange has survived through the complex logic of the market and advanced steadily. The Company fights for a bright tomorrow. In the future, XT.COM will continue to grow and strive to contribute positively to the digital asset industry.

See you on September 15th for XT.COM's 3rd anniversary celebration!

Media Contact:

Company: XT.com

Address: Oltajl Trade Centre - T* Floor, Victoria Mahe, Seychelles

Email: weber.woo@xt.com

