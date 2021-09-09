Yuyu Pharma Receives ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System Certification

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) received the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) in August 2021. Chief Executive Officer Robert Wonsang Yu said "we believe that the certification is a representation of Yuyu's commitment to the highest level of integrity and ethical culture in our operations."

ISO 37001, developed by the International Organization for Standardization, is an international standard that sets to provide guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, reviewing and improving anti-bribery management systems to reduce the risk of bribery in organizations. Since October 2020, after announcing its plans to implement a corruption prevention management system, Yuyu Pharma engaged in identifying and evaluating the corruption risk of all of its internal departments. Yuyu Pharma has since completed the implementation of its corruption management system through enacting and amending internal regulations as well as requiring its employees to complete corruption prevention education.

Other activities include the establishment of the Yuyu Pharma Compliance Team in 2016 to promote a culture of compliance by engaging in sessions with employees and partners. Since 2019, Yuyu Pharma has been working with the law firm, Kim & Chang, to strengthen its compliance program. In January 2021, Yuyu Pharma earned an "A" grade from Korea's Fair Trade Commission for the company's 2020 Compliance Program.

Robert Yu added "I wish to express our sincere appreciation to all of our employees and partners for their cooperation throughout this process which has helped Yuyu attained this highest standard of integrity."

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a Korean pharmaceutical company founded in 1941 that manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and food supplements. The company is also committed to developing innovative therapeutics in the areas of Neurology, Urology, and Ophthalmology. Yuyu's Mission is to improve the quality of life and enhance well-being for all individuals by developing innovative healthcare products and services.

