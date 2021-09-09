Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
PR Newswire
09.09.2021 | 10:04
TBD Media Group: TBD Media announces latest Global Thought Leaders leveraging technology to combat climate change crisis

Latest additions to Global Thought Leaders campaign

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally-renowned TBD Media Group have announced the latest Global Thought Leaders (GTL) in an ongoing campaign to highlight thinkers and innovators shaping the future of the planet.

TBD Media Group Showcases the Companies that are Transforming the World of Business and Industry

A sustainable future for the planet requires a broad coalition of forces and through GTL, the most powerful and influential organizations in the world are stepping up to play their part.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO of TBD Media Group says:

"The overwhelming theme I have seen is that businesses are using technology to find new ways of working that create efficiencies, and close production gaps to create circular economies. Global businesses are shaping our world and through GTL we are seeing how these businesses are giving us reasons to be optimistic about achieving a sustainable future."

The latest GTL companies represent some of the world's most exciting and innovative companies operating at the top of their talent to pioneer sustainable practices; together they cover the disciplines of engineering, medicine, financial services and utilities. The companies have been announced as:

Aqualia, Balgrist University Hospital, Cellcard, Ejendals, EMD Electronics, FFT Produktionssysteme, MANN+HUMMEL, PASHA Bank, TECO 2030.

For more information about the GTL campaign, visit: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/.

Media Contact:

Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney
Head of Marketing
TBD Media Group
j.soobramoney@tbdmediagroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611241/TBD_Media_Group_Showcase_Companies.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
