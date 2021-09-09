KELLER GROUP PLC - Change of Registered Office

9 September 2021

Change of registered office

Keller Group plc announces that its registered office has now changed from 5th floor, 1 Sheldon Square, London, W2 6TT to 2 Kingdom Street, London, W2 6BD.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 (Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom)