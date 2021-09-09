- (PLX AI) - Veon CEO buys 100,000 ADRs on Nasdaq.
- • Price $2.15 per ADR
|Veon CEO Bought Shares for USD 215,000
(PLX AI) - Veon CEO buys 100,000 ADRs on Nasdaq.• Price $2.15 per ADR
|VEON LTD ADR
|1,810
|+1,12 %