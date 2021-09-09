Anzeige
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
Frankfurt
09.09.21
08:03 Uhr
3,940 Euro
-0,100
-2,48 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9004,02012:23
09.09.2021 | 11:31
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 09-Sep-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Halfords Group plc

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 8 September 2021. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 6 September 2021, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 199,116,632. 

For        Against    Total votes % of shares on   No. of 
Resolution                                  validly   register at 3.00  Votes 
                      No. of   %   No. of  %  cast    pm on 6 September Withheld** 
                      Votes       Votes           2021 
1       Receive the Audited Financial 157,428,878 100.00 2,107   0.00 157,430,985 79.06       1,143,909 
       Statements 
2       Declare a final dividend   158,521,894 99.98 37,587  0.02 158,559,481 79.63       15,413 
3       Approve the Directors'    153,535,682 96.86 4,976,192 3.14 158,511,874 79.61       63,020 
       Remuneration Report 
4       Elect Tom Singer as a     158,195,425 99.78 347,026  0.22 158,542,451 79.62       32,443 
       Director 
5       Re-elect Keith Williams as a 156,350,383 98.62 2,191,566 1.38 158,541,949 79.62       32,945 
       Director 
6       Re-elect Helen Jones as a   156,300,123 98.60 2,226,018 1.40 158,526,141 79.61       48,753 
       Director 
7       Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a 151,650,219 95.65 6,892,935 4.35 158,543,154 79.62       31,740 
       Director 
8       Re-elect Graham Stapleton as 158,165,683 99.76 376,266  0.24 158,541,949 79.62       32,945 
       a Director 
9       Re-elect Loraine Woodhouse as 157,863,683 99.57 679,159  0.43 158,543,154 79.62       31,740 
       a Director 
10      Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 158,517,126 99.97 42,663  0.03 158,559,789 79.63       15,105 
       Authorise the Audit Committee 
11      to determine the remuneration 158,511,880 99.97 47,082  0.03 158,558,962 79.63       15,932 
       of the Auditor 
12      Authorise the Company to make 152,213,248 96.22 5,976,913 3.78 158,190,161 79.45       384,733 
       political donations 
13      Renew the general authority  155,244,179 97.92 3,300,667 2.08 158,544,846 79.62       30,048 
       to allot relevant securities 
14      Disapply statutory      158,235,939 99.81 299,573  0.19 158,535,212 79.62       39,982 
       pre-emption rights* 
       Authorise the Company to make 
15      market purchases of its own  157,365,195 99.96 70,033  0.04 157,435,228 79.07       1,113,366 
       shares* 
       Authorise that general 
16      meetings, other than AGMs can 156,148,045 98.49 2,397,236 1.51 158,545,281 79.62       29,613 
       be called on 14 days' clear 
       notice*

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  121848 
EQS News ID:  1232322 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232322&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

