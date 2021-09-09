DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group plc

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 8 September 2021. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 6 September 2021, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 199,116,632.

For Against Total votes % of shares on No. of Resolution validly register at 3.00 Votes No. of % No. of % cast pm on 6 September Withheld** Votes Votes 2021 1 Receive the Audited Financial 157,428,878 100.00 2,107 0.00 157,430,985 79.06 1,143,909 Statements 2 Declare a final dividend 158,521,894 99.98 37,587 0.02 158,559,481 79.63 15,413 3 Approve the Directors' 153,535,682 96.86 4,976,192 3.14 158,511,874 79.61 63,020 Remuneration Report 4 Elect Tom Singer as a 158,195,425 99.78 347,026 0.22 158,542,451 79.62 32,443 Director 5 Re-elect Keith Williams as a 156,350,383 98.62 2,191,566 1.38 158,541,949 79.62 32,945 Director 6 Re-elect Helen Jones as a 156,300,123 98.60 2,226,018 1.40 158,526,141 79.61 48,753 Director 7 Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a 151,650,219 95.65 6,892,935 4.35 158,543,154 79.62 31,740 Director 8 Re-elect Graham Stapleton as 158,165,683 99.76 376,266 0.24 158,541,949 79.62 32,945 a Director 9 Re-elect Loraine Woodhouse as 157,863,683 99.57 679,159 0.43 158,543,154 79.62 31,740 a Director 10 Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 158,517,126 99.97 42,663 0.03 158,559,789 79.63 15,105 Authorise the Audit Committee 11 to determine the remuneration 158,511,880 99.97 47,082 0.03 158,558,962 79.63 15,932 of the Auditor 12 Authorise the Company to make 152,213,248 96.22 5,976,913 3.78 158,190,161 79.45 384,733 political donations 13 Renew the general authority 155,244,179 97.92 3,300,667 2.08 158,544,846 79.62 30,048 to allot relevant securities 14 Disapply statutory 158,235,939 99.81 299,573 0.19 158,535,212 79.62 39,982 pre-emption rights* Authorise the Company to make 15 market purchases of its own 157,365,195 99.96 70,033 0.04 157,435,228 79.07 1,113,366 shares* Authorise that general 16 meetings, other than AGMs can 156,148,045 98.49 2,397,236 1.51 158,545,281 79.62 29,613 be called on 14 days' clear notice*

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

