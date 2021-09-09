Canacol Energy's H121 production averaged 176.3mmscfd, demonstrating its continued resilience as Colombia recovers from COVID-19, and was above the midpoint of management's full year production guidance of 153-190mmscfd. In August, sales were 186mmscfd. The 2021 drilling programme of up to 12 wells is well underway at an estimated capex of US$98-140m, and has delivered a discovery at Aguas Vivas 1, which encountered the thickest net pay for the company to date. Canacol targets a reserves replacement ratio (RRR) of 200% annually, which we estimate requires an active drilling programme of c 12-16 wells per year over the next five years (assuming a 70% success rate), and discovering gas outside the current core producing acreage. Meanwhile, a new gas pipeline will open up the interior market in Colombia from 2024.

