- (PLX AI) - Aker BioMarine shares fell 10% after the company cut its outlook for the year, saying harvesting has been slow.
- • Year-to-date offshore production volume is 38 500 MT before fourth quarter harvesting, which is less than two-thirds of the company's original ambition for the full year
- • The 2021 harvesting season has been disappointing, and the significantly lower volumes impact our sales and earnings, CEO said
- • Aker BioMarine expects offshore krill production volumes in 2021 to be around 40,000-45,000 MT, depending on fourth quarter catch
- • Revenue is expected to come in somewhat below last year's level and with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%-17%
- • Consensus was for revenue equal to last year and adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%
