Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix xPico 250 IoT Gateway Enables Secure Connected Healthcare Applications

Lantronix's IoT Technology Integral to Development of Point-of-Care Medical Diagnostic Devices

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, provides IoT technologies that are driving the development of secure point-of-care (POC) connected healthcare applications for remote clinical, veterinary and environmental testing.



"In today's world of critical medical equipment needs, we at Lantronix are dedicated to providing IoT and intelligent edge systems that enable our clients to deliver secure connected healthcare solutions for the remote diagnostics and treatment of patients," said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix Inc.

Growing Demand for Secure IoT Connected Healthcare Applications

The demand for quality POC diagnostics kits is rapidly increasing due to acute and chronic diseases worldwide, including COVID-19. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global POC diagnostics market grew 86.9 percent in 2020. It is projected to grow from $43.49 billion in 2021 to $81.37 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.4 percent.

Testing units depend on secure IoT connectivity to remotely perform testing and deliver accurate results. Lantronix delivers proven IoT solutions that have pushed its medical device clients to the forefront of patient care with the development of remote diagnosis devices.



For POC medical diagnostic device developers, Lantronix benefits include:

Accelerated timeline to deliver a prototype

Reduced total cost of development

Faster production and time-to-market



Case Study: Lantronix's xPico 250 IoT Gateway Enables Connected Healthcare Application

Lantronix's xPico 250IoT gateway was used in the development of a rapid and sensitive molecular diagnostic device for detection of up to 32 targeted pathogens from one sample in a single run.

Challenge: Find Secure Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity in a Small Form Factor

With the mission of reinventing how rapid molecular diagnostic capabilities are applied to a variety of applications, the client's team embarked on creating the mobile testing device for pathogens, such as COVID-19 testing. In accelerating the timeline to create a prototype and deliver the analyzer to market, the developer needed to ensure that the design would meet compliance with the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization. The team turned to Lantronix for an affordable and compact gateway solution with Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as well as WPA-2 enterprise security.

Solution: Lantronix xPico 250 Embedded Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Combo IoT Gateway

Delivering seamless and secure Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Lantronix xPico 250 line of embedded IoT gateways enables OEMs to build and deploy smart connected products with reduced complexity and lower risk. Lantronix xPico features and benefits include:

Highly integrated connectivity in a compact form

Robust connectivity for reliable data access and management

Scalable and secure cloud-based, centralized device management

Over-the-network remote management and maintenance

Comprehensive built-in device security, including data-at-rest protection for keys, configuration, secure boot and secure firmware over-the-air protection



Results: A Market-Ready Prototype and Speed to Market

The Lantronix xPico 250 Embedded IoT gateway gave the developer a small, secure multi-protocol connectivity solution needed for its instrument. Designed to provide portable, fast and accurate molecular diagnostic testing, its purpose is to help medical professionals save lives by testing up to 32 targeted pathogens from one sample in a single run.

The small footprint and simple workflow of the device enables testing to be performed in a variety of settings, including hospitals and laboratories, quarantine rooms, physicians' offices, urgent care, assisted living facilities and other remote locations as needed.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixIncor connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

