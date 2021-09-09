Reklaim Allows Consumers to Reclaim Their Data and Place it Under Their Control.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi," "Reklaim"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, announces it will rebrand as Reklaim to align its brand more directly with its mission of allowing consumers to reklaim their data from those who have been using it without their consent. The Company has updated its marketing materials, including the website, mobile app, and online platform, with its new name and branding. Consumers can visit the new company site at www.Reklaimyours.com to read more about this announcement from CEO & Founder Neil Sweeney. The launch coincides with the Company engaging in a comprehensive marketing and PR campaign to increase awareness of Reklaim with consumers and market participants.

Over the last year, the Company has built the scale and distribution of the platform, which now boasts over 320 million consumer profiles and 14 platform integrations. The company has a growing list of Fortune 500 brands and global agency partners leveraging its compliant data in their marketing efforts. Recently the Company has seen a significant increase in revenue as brands, looking for compliant data due to cookie depreciation and privacy legislation, reenter the market looking for new suppliers to help mitigate these two macro risks. Additional details regarding the company's recent progress can be found in its recent quarterly release and corporate update.

Neil Sweeney, CEO of Reklaim, commented: "We believe we now have the largest source of compliant consumer data in North America, and our efforts to integrate across global platforms and sign-up Fortune 500 brands is starting to drive significant revenue growth. Just this past quarter, we saw our revenues increase by 1,197% on a year-over-year basis. With today's announcement, the Company is looking to more closely align its new approach across the business and ensure consumers better understand how we enable them to take back control of their data.

Reklaim is building a single, simple destination where consumers can access the information companies have about them, correct the record, and then tell companies what they choose to share and what details are off limits. Consumers will then collect a cut of the profits from the information they choose to share.

The Company plans to schedule a special meeting of the shareholders at the beginning of November to approve the name change from Killi to Reklaim officially.

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) is driven by consumer data and privacy evolution. Offering compliant, first-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold without the consumer's explicit consent for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, CFO

1-855-908-DATA

E: investorrelations@killi.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of the company's future performance. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95899