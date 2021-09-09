Scientists in the United States explored the use of all back contact architectures for perovskite solar cells. The group notes several advantages to this strategy, as well as challenges to overcome. Ultimately, the work outlines a route to cell efficiencies better than 20%.Having made rapid progress optimizing their active cell materials, researchers working on perovskite PV devices are turning their focus to the other important layers that make up a PV device, and the interfaces between these, to further improve on performance. All-back contact (ABC) cell architectures - where both the electron ...

