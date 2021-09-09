Anzeige
09.09.2021
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 9

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(a close-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI Number: 5493004IW0LDG0OPGL69
(The "Company")

09 September 2021

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9 September 2021, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 9 August 2021 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
122,197,896116,8161,1000
222,160,193116,81635,0753,728
322,190,085116,8167,8111,100
422,197,458116,8164381,100
522,163,113116,81632,8173,066
622,165,741116,81632,817438
722,163,113116,81632,8173,066
822,165,741116,81632,817438
922,166,179116,81631,7171,100
1022,195,332116,8163,6640
1122,191,604116,8164,1023,290
Special ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
122,145,870116,81641,22211,904

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution 12

THAT the pre-emption rights granted to Shareholders pursuant to Article 11.3.1 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company shall not apply in respect of the issue of up to 4,179,475 ordinary shares (representing 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital excluding treasury shares on 26 July 2021), issued at a premium to the then prevailing Net Asset Value, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the Company's AGM to be held in 2022 (save that the Company may prior to the expiry of such period make any offer or agreement which would or might require such ordinary shares to be issued (or sold from treasury) after such expiry and the Directors of the Company may issue (or sell from treasury) such ordinary shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired), unless such resolution is previously revoked by the Company's shareholders by further special resolution.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

