Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Result of AGM

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(a close-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI Number: 5493004IW0LDG0OPGL69

(The "Company")

09 September 2021

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9 September 2021, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 9 August 2021 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 22,197,896 116,816 1,100 0 2 22,160,193 116,816 35,075 3,728 3 22,190,085 116,816 7,811 1,100 4 22,197,458 116,816 438 1,100 5 22,163,113 116,816 32,817 3,066 6 22,165,741 116,816 32,817 438 7 22,163,113 116,816 32,817 3,066 8 22,165,741 116,816 32,817 438 9 22,166,179 116,816 31,717 1,100 10 22,195,332 116,816 3,664 0 11 22,191,604 116,816 4,102 3,290 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 22,145,870 116,816 41,222 11,904

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution 12

THAT the pre-emption rights granted to Shareholders pursuant to Article 11.3.1 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company shall not apply in respect of the issue of up to 4,179,475 ordinary shares (representing 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital excluding treasury shares on 26 July 2021), issued at a premium to the then prevailing Net Asset Value, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the Company's AGM to be held in 2022 (save that the Company may prior to the expiry of such period make any offer or agreement which would or might require such ordinary shares to be issued (or sold from treasury) after such expiry and the Directors of the Company may issue (or sell from treasury) such ordinary shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired), unless such resolution is previously revoked by the Company's shareholders by further special resolution.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001