OD-OS GmbH: Teleguidance for Navilas: OD-OS enables retina experts to virtually prepare and guide navigated laser treatments from a distant location

A new software plugin for the Navilas 577s navigated retina laser addresses lack of experts and benefits teaching in retina laser care

TELTOW, Germany and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the virtual EURETINA 2021 meeting, OD-OS launches additional remote access capabilities for its Navilas Laser System 577s to address common challenges in ophthalmology which were enhanced during the pandemic. The new teleguidance capabilities give doctors remote access to the device to pre-plan a retinal laser treatment, review treatment plans stored on the device, and to observe live treatments performed by a novice user. This distant access makes expert knowledge available independent from physical presence in times when resources are limited. At the same time, this supports tele-education scenarios where students observe treatments remotely without the need for a larger group to meet on-site in the clinic, e.g. due to social distancing protocols.

Ophthalmologists can book a virtual demo to test hands-on access to the Navilas laser in a simulated treatment scenario via the OD-OS website www.od-os.com/teleguidance.

Dr. med. Simo Murovski, Augenzentrum Erzgebirge, Germany: "Planning retinal laser treatments remotely and virtually assisting young colleagues allows us to focus on what is important, namely efficient, targeted treatment for the benefit of the patient. Who would have thought 10 years ago that something like this can be possible."

Watch video on clinical experiences with Navilas Teleguidance: https://youtu.be/OmiKQU3rP8w

Navilas is a fully fledged laser treatment system for common retinal applications. It combines precise and fast1,2 laser therapy with advanced patient comfort, reporting, teaching, and advanced connectivity via integration of external diagnostic images and a DICOM interface. The color fundus image of the all-digital Navilas Laser System provides better overview during treatment. Exclusion boundaries on sensible areas like the fovea and the optic disk combined with the integrated eye tracking allow for tracked and therefore highly precise lasering.3 As a result, over the past years navigated laser technology has been adopted by leading institutions around the world.

Dr. Igor Kozak, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: "Navigation continues to transform surgical interventions into safer, more standardized and more predictable procedures with finally better outcomes for patients. Adding teleguidance to navigated laser broadens the possibilities for teaching and remote expert collaboration in retinal laser care."

To learn more about distant learning, distant guidance and distant planning of retinal laser treatments, watch the webinar with Dr. Igor Kozak who published pioneer work in the field4: www.od-os.com/teleguidance

About OD-OS: OD-OS GmbH is a privately-held medical device company founded in 2008 with offices in Teltow, Germany, and Irvine, CA.https://www.od-os.com



