St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector that is focused primarily on specialized equipment rental, is pleased to announce that is has entered into a senior secured credit facility (the "Facility") with Waygar Capital Inc., as agent for Ninepoint Canadian Senior Debt Master Fund L.P.

The Facility is comprised of a $30 million revolving line of credit, bears interest at 10% per annum, is secured by a first charge on assets, and is subject to certain borrowing restrictions. The Facility is effective September 7, 2021 and has a term of three years with an option to extend for an additional 12 months.

The initial draw will be $10.8 million to close the existing credit facility which was due to end in 2022 and to cover working capital during the transition between facilities.

Leonard D. Jaroszuk, President & CEO comments, "Although the interest rate is higher than the Company's existing credit facility, lower costs associated with compliance, appraisals, audits, legal, and staffing, will assist in offsetting the higher interest rate. In addition, greater access to funds more than offsets any remaining cost increase." Mr. Jaroszuk adds, "We are excited to begin working with Waygar Capital. Our mutual enthusiasm for growth in our business and the energy sector will allow Enterprise Group to develop opportunities that are currently forming in our market."

Enterprise's clients are substantially tier one energy producers who are experiencing significant increases in cash flows due to higher commodity prices. Increased cash flows are starting to find their way to improved development activities in the field. The new Facility allows the Company to pursue asset purchases, enhance capital expenditures and diversify its acquisition strategy in an effort to enhance revenue growth and earnings.

Further to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2021, which announced the renewal of the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), Mr. Jaroszuk comments, "We will continue to aggressively buy back the Company's shares within the parameters outlined in the NCIB filing."

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of services to the energy sector. The Company's focus is primarily on specialized equipment rental. The Company's strategy is to acquire complementary service companies in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

