Complementary actors GEOCONCEPT, Danem and B&B Market have joined forces to create a leading international provider of solutions for professionals on the move

Nomadia launches today to offer a complete range of SaaS smart mobility solutions to meet the needs of mobile professionals, including sales representatives, technicians and delivery drivers.

The e-commerce boom has exacerbated the need for mobile professionals, who spend an average of 30% of their working time on the move, to increase efficiency and improve customer satisfaction.

Offering advanced optimization algorithms, mobile business applications, sales cycle automation capabilities, data and consulting services, Nomadia will help companies address their key performance, profitability and carbon footprint reduction challenges with the promise of operational efficiencies of up to 20% and CO2 emission reductions of up to 30%.

Fabien Bréget, CEO and founder of Nomadia said, "Nomadia's customers will benefit from a single, enriched platform and a combined R&D pipeline for constant innovation. Our complete range of solutions is a solid alternative to those that until now have only been offered by market giants."

With 165,000 users at 1,500 customers, Nomadia has international coverage in 27 countries. The company will now accelerate its growth in North America and in Europe.

About Nomadia

Nomadia provides SaaS smart mobility solutions for mobile professionals, including sales representatives, technicians and delivery drivers.

Created in 2021, Nomadia brings together three French companies with complementary expertise, leaders in their market segments for nearly 30 years: GEOCONCEPT (route and schedule optimization, Field Service Management, GIS and geomarketing), Danem (mobile applications for sales representatives, delivery drivers and technicians) and B&B Market (CRM SFA, consulting and data for the consumer goods and retail industries).

With a third of its staff dedicated to R&D, Nomadia is a leader in technological innovation, including AI and IoT, and is included in Gartner's highly regarded Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management (FSM) and Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling.

The company is based in France (headquarters in Paris), and has offices in the United States, China, India and Switzerland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005048/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Katherine Haller katherine.haller@axicom.com

Vincent Rosso vincent.rosso@axicom.com