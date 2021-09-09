Hello Pal International Inc.: Hello Pal Engages Maxim Group LLC for Potential NASDAQ Listing and Advisory and Investment Banking Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP Frankfurt:27H OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce the engagement of Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim") for general advisory and investment banking services in connection with a potential up-listing of Hello Pal's common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") in 2022.

By up-listing to NASDAQ, Hello Pal aspires to gain new exposure and access to a larger base of retail and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. Hello Pal believes that the NASDAQ is the world's pre-eminent exchange for technology based companies. Management believes that the up-listing will bring significant value to Hello Pal. The listing of Hello Pal's common shares on NASDAQ is subject to the approval of that exchange and the satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements, and there can be no assurance that these requirements will be met.

KL Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Hello Pal, states "We are very pleased in taking this next step forward with our new strategic advisor, Maxim. Their expertise in the US capital markets, and experience in the NASDAQ listing process is accretive for Hello Pal and its shareholders. We look forward to working together as we continue to grow."

Hello Pal does not currently plan to undertake any financings in connection with an up-listing on NASDAQ and looks forward to keeping its shareholders updated on its progress as it moves forward.

Under the terms of the engagement, Maxim will receive a cash fee and up to 400,000 restricted common shares upon certain milestones being achieved. The initial term of the agreement is for a period of twelve (12) months.

About Maxim LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

------

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, that Hello Pal will list on NASDAQ and that it will meet all of the listing requirements of NASDAQ. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Hello Pal International

200 - 500 Denman Street

Vancouver, BC, V6G 3H1, Canada

p 604-683-0911