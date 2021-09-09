Atos International: Atos recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers

Paris, 9 September 2021 - Atos today announced it was named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers (D&A Services)1. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers.

Atos is proud to garner many customer reviews and high ratings thanks to its comprehensive portfolio that covers the complete data value chain supported by its tools and platforms that accelerate data to action cycles. With capabilities that range from building new generation data eco-systems, analytics to cognitive solutions and IoT combined with robust big data platform and multiple, industry-focused use-cases, Atos Codex helps organizations turn data into activable, powerful business insights. Customers also praised Atos' hybrid cloud emphasis, as part of its Atos OneCloud initiative.

"We're thrilled to be named a 2021 Customers' Choice for Data and Analytics Services and we're grateful for our customers' feedbacks. Atos is focused on delivering true customer value by helping organizations navigate their most complex current and future business challenges with innovative digital solutions, supported by an industry-led approach. We believe today's recognition confirms our long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional service and our position as a trusted partner of our customers' digital transformation," said Chetan Manjarekar, Head of Automation, Analytics & AI, Atos.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

