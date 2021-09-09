Sparta Group: Sparta Expands Safe Entry Program through SBL Partnering with Haztech Energy Corp; a Prominent International Healthcare Safety Services Provider

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 /Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") sees a newly formed alliance with one of the largest occupational health and safety service providers, Haztech Energy Corp (Canada) and Haztech USA LLC (USA) (collectively "Haztech") as a great opportunity to expand its Safe Entry Program.

In June, Sparta announced that it signed an MOU to acquire a minority position in SBL Testing Technologies ("SBL"), a company that focuses on workplace testing technologies, including the Predictmedix's SAFE ENTRY Station ("PMED"). Since that time, the collective team has been busy promoting the Workplace Safe Entry Program designed to give employees and employers peace-of-mind as they return to work following COVID-19 shutdowns. Now just a few months later, the relationship with Haztech has been added to the TruckSuite and Sparta Health Group channels.

Founded in 2006 in Saskatchewan, Haztech has grown to one of the largest privately held occupational health & safety service providers in Canada. Haztech has further expanded their operations into the United States, with offices in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio Texas, as well as Denver, Colorado with further expansion plans across the USA.

"Haztech has a great reputation in the health and safety service space. The company's presence in both Canada and the United States, coupled with a loyal clientele, will give our Safe Entry Program significant exposure, and an expanded offering for both TruckSuite and Sparta Health," said Sparta President and CTO, John O'Bireck.

The Safe Entry Program allows users to identify symptoms of infectious diseases by displaying results with a red or green light in a matter of seconds. Those who received a red light are then screened with the appropriate rapid-testing protocols. All it takes is a casual walk through an entryway (archway) that is powered by artificial intelligence. The screening process is designed to fully protect the privacy of each user while minimizing employee downtime related to any potential infections. Sparta has the program set up at its e-waste upcycling facility in east Toronto. So far there have been no major infectious disease outbreaks at the facility, and this includes COVID-19.

Lately, the team has been fielding a lot of inquiries from tourism-focused nations that are looking to resume safe acceptance of travellers in our COVID-19 dominated world. However, this health and safety tool can be applied to multiple markets, such as recreation, retail, trucking fleets, and office towers, to name a few.

"Safe entry is an incredible screening technology for both short and long-term pandemic response that brings safety and efficiencies for education, business, travel, sport and other public venues. The ability to objectively screen for infectious disease symptoms non-invasively and in seconds present an entirely new first layer of risk mitigation that will improve the safety of people and communities," stated CEO of Haztech, Shawn Hazen.

Sparta management is pleased with this latest alliance, especially given Haztech is known for exceptional efficiency and customer service.

About Haztech

Haztech is a leading North American provider with services that include on-site doctors, nurses, and paramedics including remote access health centres, health & safety programs, occupational health testing, COVID-19 testing, firefighting - rescue and emergency services, primary healthcare, medevac, security, safety training, and return-to-work injury management. For more information visit us online at www.haztech.com

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

John O'Bireck, President

Email: jobireck@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this news release and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. These include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, necessary financing and risks associated with the environmental technologies industry in general. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sparta Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663328/Sparta-Expands-Safe-Entry-Program-through-SBL-Partnering-with-Haztech-Energy-Corp-a-Prominent-International-Healthcare-Safety-Services-Provider