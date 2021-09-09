Telecure Technologies Inc.: TeleCure Technologies Inc. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under Ticker '6MZ'

TeleCure also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker 'TELE'

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE:TELE)(FRA:6MZ) (the "Company"), a U.S. focused health IT company specializing in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading the Börse Frankfurt exchange (FRA) under the ticker symbol "6MZ", and the German WKN registry number is "A3CZGY".

"A listing on the Frankfurt Exchange is an important milestone as we continue to bring the TeleCure story to a growing investor base," said Chief Executive Officer, Adnan Malik. "Receiving this listing allows the Company to expand to an international investor base by making our shares available to European and international investors."

About Telecure Technologies Inc.

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. The Company provides a complete telemedicine solution via its platforms CallingDrTM and FindingDrTM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scaling of the business and the use of proceeds. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.

