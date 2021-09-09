Brazil Games is Headed to XDS21 Adapt with Six External Development Studios

The Brazil Games Association Will Feature Talks and Panels from Industry Experts Along with Highlighting Several Amazing Indie Studios

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / XDS21 Adapt is just around the corner, and today, Brazil Games is proud to announce that six Brazilian External Development companies - Diorama Digital, DX Gameworks, Flux Games, Gameplan.gg, Plot Kids, and PUGA studios - will be attending. Not only that, but Brazil Games will also present sessions during the event, hosted by renowned Brazilian videogame industry professionals Rodrigo Carneiro , CEO of PUGA Studios and Alberto Lopes , Director of Production at Kokku.



In partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), the group is led by Brazil Games (the Brazilian Games Export Program) - carried out by Abragames - the Brazilian Games Companies Association.

XDS21 Adapt runs from September 14 to September 17, 2021, and will welcome attendees from over 45 countries to advance the practice of external development for the games industry with three days of structured networking in Vancouver, Canada. The one-of-a-kind event will focus on external development for art, animation, audio, software engineering, QA, and localization.

"To say we're extremely proud of our group of external development studios would be an understatement," said Eliana Russi, Manager of Brazil Games. "We're always excited to show the world the amazing things our country is capable of, and couldn't be happier with our studios' output and the speakers we have presenting at XDS21 Adapt."

The Brazil Games delegation is composed of six fabulous studios this year, including:

Diorama Digital - A studio with 13 years of industry background covering indie to AAA titles

- A new collaboration effort from Xbox Brazil, Garage 227 Studios, and Bertha Capital Flux Games - One of the leading professional game studios in Brazil and Latin America for a decade-plus

- A Gametech created to attend the global games industry, providing intelligence, technology, and services Plot Kids - A company that excels in outsourcing of all kinds across all platforms with a focus on children and teens

To learn more about the studios attending the conference, view the Brazil Games XDS21 Adapt Catalog found here: https://uberstrategist.link/BrazilGames-XDS2021-Catalog.

To see some of the work done by the attending studios, watch the Brazil Games XDS21 Adapt Reel, found here: https://uberstrategist.link/BrazilGames-XDS2021-ReelYT.

Of course, it wouldn't be a developer conference without some informative and enlightening talks from industry experts, veterans, and professionals - of which Brazil Games has many.

Panels for XDS21 Adapt will include:

"Getting Noticed as a Small Vendor" (Tuesday, September 14 at 3:30 PM PDT): Including Rodrigo Carneiro , CEO of PUGA Studios, attendees will learn about the best practices and strategies to use when approaching a large development studio for work or when entering the industry. The talk will highlight perspectives from both the vendor and the developer. A Q&A including Jesse Sosa, Outsourcing Manager at Gearbox Software, Brian Burleson, Managing Director of Production at Gearbox Software, Walter de Torres, Founding Partner at Pixel Mafia, and Colby Acree, Outsourcing Department Head at WB Games, Avalanche, will follow the main presentation.

Including Rodrigo Carneiro , CEO of PUGA Studios, attendees will learn about the best practices and strategies to use when approaching a large development studio for work or when entering the industry. The talk will highlight perspectives from both the vendor and the developer. A Q&A including Jesse Sosa, Outsourcing Manager at Gearbox Software, Brian Burleson, Managing Director of Production at Gearbox Software, Walter de Torres, Founding Partner at Pixel Mafia, and Colby Acree, Outsourcing Department Head at WB Games, Avalanche, will follow the main presentation. "Help Us Help You: Best Practices from RFP to Sign-Off" (Friday, September 17 at 10:30 AM PDT): Alberto Lopes , Director of Production at Kokku, will discuss the importance of communication and proper protocol for ensuring solid partnerships between internal and external development teams and publishers. Several panelists will join the presentation - including Juney Dijkstra, Legacy Portfolio Manager at Paradox Interactive, Blandine Prost, Client Partner at Keywords Studios, and Andrii Titov, CTO at Stepico Games. A Q & A session will follow the talk.

To learn more about the panels and speakers attending XDS21 Adapt, visit the official website: https://xdsummit.com/.

Follow Brazil Games on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram to learn more about the many talented studios and companies, and to keep up to date with their achievements.

A full press kit can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/BrazilGames_Presskit.

About Brazil Games

Brazil Games is the export program created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian games industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Program also promotes Brazil as the hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors, and publishers for BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games festival, and the hub for international business in Latin America.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, the arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events, and providing support to foreign investors interested in allocating resources in Brazil.

