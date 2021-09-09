Enabling AI-Powered Client Interactions Across Digital Voice and Messaging Channels

Movius (www.moviuscorp.com), a leader in secure, mobile unified communications, acquires Intentico (www.intentico.ai), a technology company that specializes in AI-based cognitive customer experiences (CX). By leveraging Intentico technology, Movius can provide businesses new ways to engage their customers and gain deep intelligence about those interactions in a unified solution.

Movius MultiLine is the trusted secure work-from-anywhere solution for mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp across mobile, desktop and CRM for business and customer communications. As businesses invest in more digital channels to support work from anywhere, leveraging AI is a logical and strategic evolution for Movius and its partners. Intentico brings to Movius deep technology capabilities in Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) that help businesses automate and improve customer interactions across various communication channels, including voice and messaging.

AI-driven communication intelligence represents a massive opportunity in the digital communications space, and we're bringing it to life with Intentico's leading technology and engineering talent," said Ananth Siva, CEO of Movius. "By adding real-time intelligence to all digital communications channels including voice, text, and consumer messaging like WhatsApp, Movius will enable organizations to communicate more effectively and efficiently, personalize the customer experience, and drive better business outcomes."

Intentico helps businesses quickly resolve sales and service inquiries with products that include speechbots, chatbots and social media bots; 'botlytics' that provide actionable insights; and other customer experience products and dashboards. Intentico was recently given the 'Amazon AI Conclave ML Elevate 2021' award, a testimony to Intentico's machine learning maturity. Intentico's customers include industry leaders such as Toshiba and Nissan.

"This acquisition allows the power of Intentico to mine through the vast volumes of interactions on the Movius platform. By giving 100% visibility into client conversations across channels, we can turn every interaction into business-improving insight. I'm excited to embark on this journey and look forward to the opportunities ahead," said CEO Satish Medapati. Satish Medapati joins Movius as Head of AI Data Solutions.

Movius targets 4Q21 release dates for its first combined capabilities.

About Movius

Movius is the mobile communication company for the work-from-anywhere world. Movius MultiLine is the trusted solution for using mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp for business and customer communications globally. Enterprises around the world like JP Morgan Chase, UBS, Jefferies, Neuberger Berman, Helio Health, BCG Partners and Cantor Fitzgerald use the company's unified secure communication platform to connect with their customers in more convenient, cost-effective, and compliant ways.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Movius has additional locations in Silicon Valley, Calif., and Bangalore, India. Movius works with leading global partners like T-Mobile, BlackBerry, BT Global, Bridge Alliance, Truphone and Orbic USA. For more information on Movius, visit www.moviuscorp.com.

